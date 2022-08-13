Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tribune Sports Live returns today
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Tribune Sports Live returns today at 5:30 p.m., previewing the 2022 prep football season for the eight teams in The Tribune’s coverage area. Host Zack Steele and sports editor Bobby Mathews will take a look at the first games for Hewitt-Trussville, Springville, Leeds, Moody, Center Point, Clay-Chalkville, Pinson […]
Hoover vs. Thompson: The high school rivalry ‘nobody can take their eyes off’
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of Sunday stories based on AL.com’s anonymous offseason survey of Alabama high school football coaches. Mark Freeman and Thompson were within seconds of the school’s first football victory over perennial power Hoover in 21 tries. The date was...
A-List No. 4: Alabama DB commit Tony Mitchell is used to winning championships
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Tony Mitchell was 15 years old and playing in the third high school football game of his life on Sept. 6, 2019.
Bruce, Collier are 1-2 punch for Center Point
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor CENTER POINT — Jabari Collier kept the Center Point Eagles within striking distance of Pleasant Grove during the quarterfinals of the 2021 5A playoffs. With Pleasant Grove keyed on Troy Bruce and limiting the standout running back to only 54 yards, Collier scored two running touchdowns and threw another as […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Center Point’s Montego Hoskins hired by Stillman as assistant basketball coach
By Chris Megginson, Special to The TribuneTUSCALOOSA —Former Stillman College point guard Montego Hoskins is coming home to Alabama. The Center Point native, who led the Eagles to the 5A state finals in 2013, has been hired as the new assistant coach for Stillman College men’s basketball. Hoskins was also the 2018 NAIA Association of […]
ESPN
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
elmoreautauganews.com
Ready for Some Football? Jacksonville State Opens their Season Against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery
College football is right around the corner, and in a couple of weeks, two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouses will meet down the street in Montgomery to kick off the season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the FCS Kickoff Classic and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckersspine.com
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitt, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
Lass But Not Least: Going Old School
By Ken Lass Did you feel that strong blast of wind sweeping through Trussville last week? It was the collective sigh of relief from moms all over town as they sent their children back to school. There is something reassuring and nostalgic about the rumble of the yellow buses winding their way through our neighborhoods […]
Thieves take bell belonging to Alabama church since 1940s
A week ago, the Rev. Hayward Clark had a shock. His wife, Donna, he and a friend drove into the parking lot of the Congregational Holiness Church in Piedmont, not far from the parsonage where the Clarks live. As Clark glanced at the front of the building, something was vaguely different. That’s when he realized the black, cast-iron bell the children in the congregation loved to ring was no longer in its place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Faith in Action Alabama continues pursuit of justice and longevity in community with second support grant
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)– The Birmingham police department has recorded over 80 homicides so far this year in Birmingham. Five homicides occurred in Birmingham just last week. With the recent uptick in crime here in the Magic City, a local community-based group is working toward being a positive force in hopes of turning this cycle of […]
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
Video interview with Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake, about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0