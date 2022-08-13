Read full article on original website
Summer Concert Thank You
Submitted by Mike Chastain, Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series Coordinator. On behalf of Winning Wheels, I would like to express our sincere gratitude by saying Thank You to the community of Prophetstown and the following business/organizations for their support of the 2022 Summer Concert Series. Genesis III. American Gear. Prophet...
PLT#3 New Staff, Part 1
Each year Aroundptown.com does a quick profile of new teachers and staff in the school district. This is part one to introduce the new faces that will seen in the various buildings this school year. Saire Johnson. Hometown- Rock Falls. Family – Chris and Cassi Johnson (Father and Mother)
Smith Completes Basic Training
Bryar Smith graduated basic military training recently from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. His parents Danielle and Roger Smith say they are “Beyond proud”! Roger is an Air Force Veteran. Smith graduated from Prophetstown High School in 2022 and he plans on going into Cyber...
Morrison’s Top Cop Certified By Illinois Association Of Chiefs Of Police
The City of Morrison and its Police Department is pleased to announce that Chief Brian Melton has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) by being designated as a Certified Police Chief through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program. This designation signifies that Chief Melton has met the highest standards of competency and conduct for his profession.
