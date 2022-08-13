Read full article on original website
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
wcluradio.com
Emma Bowles
Emma Irene Gassaway Bowles went to be with her heavenly Father Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the age of 68 years. She was a member of The Way Church at Horse Cave, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Bowles. She was the daughter of the late Emma Davis Gassaway and Tilford Gassaway. Preceded by two brothers Gerald and Donald Gassaway. Survived by one brother Leroy Gassaway. Her children, Tammy (Kevin) Milby of Glasgow. Danny (Michelle) Whitlow of Hardyville. Grandchildren, Emma Whitlow and Kyle (Paedyn) Milby. Great grandchild, Skye Milby. Stepchildren, Tammy Grace and Wayne (Jenny) Bowles. Step-grandchildren. Tyler Bowles Miller, Matthew Bowles, Brandon Bowles, Robert Rich, Logan Garrett, Jacob Garrett and Briana Carey. Step great grandchildren. Daya, Jasper, Xaelon, Leigha, Kaleigh, Cannen and Ryot.
wcluradio.com
Sharon R. Tackett
Sharon R. Tackett, 64, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Aug, 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late James D. Edmonds and Juanita Shelton Edmonds, and was born on Sunday, February 16, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky. Survivors include a grandchild: Juanita Rose Magdaleno...
wcluradio.com
Medford Davis
Medford Wayne Davis, age 69 of Edmonton passed away Saturday August 13, 2022 at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Ky. He was born January 29, 1953 in Marrowbone, Ky. to the late Cecil Medford and Gladys ONell Vibbert Davis and was a truck driver. Survivors include one brother...
wcluradio.com
Brenda Gaye Alexander Steele
Brenda Gaye Alexander Steele, 67, of Brownsville passed away at 3:23 PM August 14, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a bookkeeper at Bank of Edmonson County and an Edmonson County Circuit Court deputy clerk. She was the daughter of the late Johnny Alexander and Wanda Kinser Alexander.
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
wcluradio.com
Wiley Oliver
Wiley Pulliam Oliver, 93, Glasgow, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Barren County Nursing and Rehab Center. A native of Cumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Etta Walker Pulliam. She was a homemaker and a volunteer at Glasgow State Hospital. She was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church and later was a member of the First Christian Church; being very active, she taught Sunday school at both churches for many years.
WBKO
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
Wave 3
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
Wave 3
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
What happens to a dog if they bite someone in Louisville?
What happens to a dog, here in Louisville, if they bite someone in their own home? Are they killed? Anyone with experience in this?from HeartForFur. OP, I (unfortunately) have experience with this. My dog bit someone at a boarding facility while I was out of town. They reported it to the health department and gave them my contact info. I received a letter in the mail stating they were aware of a dog bite and that I would be contacted in the coming days. The letter gave instructions to keep my dog at home in quarantine. Contrary to what others are posting, no one came to get my dog from me. You can keep the dog in quarantine at your own house. I got a call not long after that from someone at the health department reminding me to keep my dog at home and asking for proof of vaccinations. I gave them my vet's name and contact info and they contacted my vet directly to get shot records. They then scheduled a time to come to my house at the end of the quarantine period to look at my dog and ensure it wasn't showing signs of rabies (literally just had to lay eyes on my dog, didn't have to physically touch him. I just met them outside with my dog on a leash). This was the first time this has happened so I don't know the protocol if there are subsequent bites but this was my experience. I haven't heard anything from the health department since. I did pay the urgent care bill for the employee that got bit, as she required stitches and I felt horrible. Edited to add: If the person is bit in your own home but does not report it, nothing should come of it. If they do, it will likely be similar to above.
Massive Taco Festival Coming to Louisville This October
If you are a taco fanatic, you have got to check out the Louisville Taco Festival happening later this year. Everyone loves a good taco. In fact, just typing in the word "taco" makes me want to eat a few of them. Luckily, there will be a huge taco festival coming up in Louisville, Kentucky where you can indulge in as many tacos as you can handle.
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
WLKY.com
Kentucky AG files motion to permanently dismiss challenge to controversial abortion law
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion asking a federal district court to permanently dismiss a challenge to a controversial abortion law. He's asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Louisville abortion clinic against a 2018 law, House Bill 454. The...
WLKY.com
Legacy lives on for former Fern Creek High School basketball star who died last week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new basketball camp in Louisville is helping the legacy of a former Fern Creek basketball star live on. On Sunday, the DELTA Foundation Inc. in the Portland neighborhood played host to the first ever Ahmad Price basketball camp. Twenty-two-year-old Ahmad Price unexpectedly lost his life...
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
