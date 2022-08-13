ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Browns Debut

For the first time since the 2020 season, Deshaun Watson actually took some snaps in an NFL game on Friday night. Watson's preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns was disappointing to say the least. He completed just one of his five pass attempts for seven yards. Following the Browns' preseason...
ClutchPoints

‘It’s Cleveland against the world’: Browns’ Joel Bitonio weighs in on fans treatment of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson made his first preseason appearance for the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t received warmly by opposing fans. Jacksonville Jaguars fans gave Watson quite the welcome during their preseason clash, unleashing a profanity-fueled chant aimed at the controversial quarterback. Browns OL Joel Bitonio was asked about opposing fans’ treatment of Watson, and he made clear that the team was in the corner of the quarterback. Via Mary Kay Cabot, Bitonio described the situation as feeling like it was “Cleveland against the world.”
