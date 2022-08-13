Read full article on original website
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
For the first time since the 2020 season, Deshaun Watson actually took some snaps in an NFL game on Friday night. Watson's preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns was disappointing to say the least. He completed just one of his five pass attempts for seven yards. Following the Browns' preseason...
Deshaun Watson Situation Already Has the Browns Suffering From Cleveland Brain
Cleveland versus the world.
LANCASTER, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night. The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib. He's the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for...
‘It’s Cleveland against the world’: Browns’ Joel Bitonio weighs in on fans treatment of Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson made his first preseason appearance for the Cleveland Browns over the weekend, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t received warmly by opposing fans. Jacksonville Jaguars fans gave Watson quite the welcome during their preseason clash, unleashing a profanity-fueled chant aimed at the controversial quarterback. Browns OL Joel Bitonio was asked about opposing fans’ treatment of Watson, and he made clear that the team was in the corner of the quarterback. Via Mary Kay Cabot, Bitonio described the situation as feeling like it was “Cleveland against the world.”
Browns QB Deshaun Watson now knows he will be a pariah to fans in stadiums across the NFL | Opinion
You can have his $230 million contract. But you have to be Deshaun Watson. You have to feel what it feels like to have ruined your good name. You have to feel all of the guilt you can never admit to. You have to hear everything — every ugly chant that mocks you with angry derision. And you have to wonder if any of it will ever go away.
Jaguars fans had profane chant for Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson still does not know how many games he will be permitted to play in this season, but there is one thing the star quarterback can be certain of — he is going to hear it from fans whenever the Cleveland Browns are on the road. Watson started...
