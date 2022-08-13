ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Big Changes at Pine Rest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
WOOD

The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

2023 First Bloem contest kicks off

HOLLAND, Michigan — The 2023 Tulip Time Festival may be nine months away, but officials are already gearing up for next year! Entries are now being accepted for the 13th annual First Bloem art contest. Each year, artists submit work that encapsulates the spirit of Tulip Time, and one...
mibiz.com

Longtime Amway employee joins Guiding Light leadership team

Grand Rapids-based Guiding Light Mission Inc. has tapped a longtime Amway Corp. community relations specialist to lead the nonprofit’s fundraising and communications. David Madiol started last month as Guiding Light’s development and communications director after serving nearly 27 years with Amway, most recently as its head of global corporate social responsibility and West Michigan community relations.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Rescue mission celebrates construction milestone

An organization on the lakeshore recently celebrated a construction milestone for its new facility. The Muskegon Rescue Mission (MRM) on Tuesday, Aug. 9, joined building partners at a topping out ceremony for the structural completion of its new multipurpose facility at 1747 Seventh St., directly behind the mission’s Men’s Shelter.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

