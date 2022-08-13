Read full article on original website
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
The Taste of East GR takes place this Thursday for a good cause
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Taste of East Grand Rapids is back this year on Thursday, August 18th! There will be food, drinks, music and kid-friendly activities for the youngest members of the family! East Grand Rapids has a quaint downtown, set near the beautiful Reeds Lake. Attendees can enjoy local cuisine and all-ages entertainment along with booths featuring Gaslight Village eateries with items to try – everything from appetizers to beverages to desserts! Plus, half of the proceeds from the event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
