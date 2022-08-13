Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Fried Chicken in all of New JerseyTravel MavenWoodbridge Township, NJ
Daily Beast
Inside Hadi Matar’s Last Days Before the Stabbing Attack on Salman Rushdie
Three days before Hadi Matar allegedly rushed the stage at a literary event to brutally attack British-Indian author Salman Rushdie, the 24-year-old wrote a late-night email to his New Jersey gym to cancel his membership. “Hey this is Hadi,” Matar wrote in an Aug. 9 email to the State of...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
NYPD: Man allegedly dragged woman to secluded area and tried to rape her on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side. The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police. The...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Man punches girl, 12, in face, shoves other girls in Greenwich Village street attack
A homeless man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face and pushed two other girls before he was arrested in Greenwich Village on Tuesday evening.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Police: 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidentalPolice announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.
4-year-old killed in Bronx scooter crash
NEW YORK -- A 4-year-old boy died and his father was taken into custody after a crash in the Bronx. According to police, the boy and his father were riding a scooter when they crashed into another car.The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on 193rd Street near Bailey Avenue in the Fordham Manor section. The driver of the car remained at the scene. There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Fare Evaders Fatally Beat NYC Taxi Driver, Police Say
Kutin Gyimah and his family(Local Today) New York Police are investigating the traumatic death of a yellow cab driver. Early Saturday morning, the driver of the cab was found laying on the ground after he was left there by passengers. The passengers allegedly tried to rob him and fatally beat him when confronted.
Daily Beast
Video Shows Dr. Oz Saying He Has Two Houses. He Actually Has 10.
It’s a question most Americans can answer pretty easily: “How many houses do you own?”. But for TV doctor and Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, it’s apparently a tricky one—with qualifiers, an explanation, and an interpretative answer. At a campaign stop last weekend at the Carbon County...
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal shooting of teen in Bronx lobby
A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
3 Queens USPS workers charged for alleged $16M COVID-19 theft scheme
Three Queens USPS workers have been charged as a result of a months-long, multimillion dollar unemployment theft scheme linked to stealing COVID-19 benefits in 2020, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Daily Beast
The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death
Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
Daily Beast
Lawmaker Tearily Explains Teen Almost Lost Uterus Because of Abortion Law He Voted For
A South Carolina lawmaker on Tuesday had to fight back tears as he explained that an anti-abortion law he’d voted for led to a young woman nearly losing her uterus, and even put her life at risk. Republican State Rep. Neal Collins told the state’s House Judiciary Committee that he’d lost sleep after learning about the case of a 19-year-old woman whose water broke after just 15 weeks of pregnancy. He said that because the fetus had a heartbeat, lawyers advised doctors that they could not remove the fetus, despite that being the recommended medical course of action. The young woman was discharged from hospital. “First, she’s going to pass this fetus in the toilet,” Collins said. “She’s going to have to deal with that on her own.” He added that a doctor told him that there was a “greater than 50 percent chance that she’s going to lose her uterus” and “there’s a 10 percent chance that she will develop sepsis and herself die.” “That weighs on me,” Collins added. “I voted for that bill. These are affecting people.”
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
2 Suffolk police officers suspended without pay amid shots fired probes
Two Suffolk County police officers have been suspended without pay amid two investigations into an alleged shots fired report earlier this month.
