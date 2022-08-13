Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps
Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
Back-to-school forecast: Temperatures should stay under triple digits
AUSTIN, Texas - As some kids have their first day of school, it will still feel like the hottest time of the year. With a cloud/sun mix, this should be enough to keep the area under 100 degrees but it will be close. On the backside of the departing tropical...
Only three wildfires remain active in Texas
Just three wildfires are active in Texas this morning. The biggest is the 700 acre Pine Pond fire in Bastrop County now about 50% contained. Fire danger over 80% of Texas is low to moderate today
AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas
AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
Why some Texas home prices are falling
TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census extended until Sept 9
AUSTIN, Texas - Attention, music industry workers living and working in the Greater Austin area!. The window to participate in the 2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census has been extended until Sept 9. The census was originally meant to close on August 15. The census is open to music industry...
Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US
Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18.The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events.Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics. According to the report, Austin had the second-highest average Yelp rating for BBQ restaurants (4.2 stars out of 5) and scored a 95 out of 100 in our Google Trends metric, which measures how often people search the web for BBQ-related terms. It also had more than double the average amount of barbecue joints per city studied.
The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you
DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX
Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale today, Aug. 15
AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15.
Which downtown Austin roads will be closed for Pride?
Austin Pride returns Aug. 20 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the festivities will include a parade through downtown Austin, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and traveling along Congress Avenue before ending at the bridge.
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
NEW ORLEANS - Hurricane forecasters on Friday morning were tracking a tropical disturbance off the coast of southeastern Louisiana. The system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to head west toward Texas, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rain is expected in southeast Louisiana...
