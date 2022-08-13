ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Low Pressure in the Gulf and Possible Cooler Temps

Southern Texas is in for quite a soaker. How does the low pressure to the south affect us here in Austin? Also, there are some changes to our weather pattern for the second half of next week. Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
KIII TV3

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIII 3News

How much rain is needed to bust the South Texas drought

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With all this rain falling in South Texas on Sunday, the question on most people's mind is -- will this be enough rain to bust our current drought?. 3NEWS viewer David Rodriguez asked forecaster Mariah Gallegos that exact question during a Facebook Live, saying, "Would this be a drought buster?"
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pressure System
fox7austin.com

2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census extended until Sept 9

AUSTIN, Texas - Attention, music industry workers living and working in the Greater Austin area!. The window to participate in the 2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census has been extended until Sept 9. The census was originally meant to close on August 15. The census is open to music industry...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US

Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18.The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events.Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics. According to the report, Austin had the second-highest average Yelp rating for BBQ restaurants (4.2 stars out of 5) and scored a 95 out of 100 in our Google Trends metric, which measures how often people search the web for BBQ-related terms. It also had more than double the average amount of barbecue joints per city studied.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cleveland.com

Study warns of ‘extreme heat belt’ in U.S., could affect parts of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More of the nation, including parts of Ohio, soon could be part of an “extreme heat belt” in which the heat index commonly reaches 125 degrees. The study released Monday by the First Street Foundation says that by 2053, the heat belt could stretch from northern Texas and Louisiana to Wisconsin, affecting nearly 108 million residents. People living in these areas will experience at least one day a year when the heat index exceeds 125 degrees, which the National Weather Service considers the extreme danger level.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ValleyCentral

Abbott activates resources ahead of tropical weather

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of state resources as potential tropical weather developments in the Gulf of Mexico are ongoing. “The State of Texas is proactively initiating preparedness measures for out coastal and South Texas communities,” stated Governor Abbott. In accordance with Governor Abbott’s request, the Texas Division of Emergency […]
TEXAS STATE
travelnoire.com

5 Black-owned Food Trucks To Support In Austin, TX

Heading down to Austin for the AfroTech Conference? We know you’ll be looking for the best Black businesses to support while you’re visiting, and luckily, TN’s got the skinny on where to find the best Black-owned grub in town. Of course, the city has tons of BBQ...
AUSTIN, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale today, Aug. 15

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Which downtown Austin roads will be closed for Pride?

Austin Pride returns Aug. 20 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the festivities will include a parade through downtown Austin, beginning at the Texas State Capitol at 8 p.m. and traveling along Congress Avenue before ending at the bridge.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy