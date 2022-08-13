ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?

Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News

A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond

Ty Gibbs sent a message to Kyle Busch and the Cup Series field on Sunday a Richmond when he didn't back down from the two-time Cup Series champion, and responded with an aggressive move of his own. The post Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain share similar view of their crash at Michigan

RICHMOND, Virginia – Ross Chastain found the lighter side of his crash with Christopher Bell at Michigan International Speedway. “It looked like I was driving his car,” Ross Chastain said with a wide smile Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “Blocking all over the place! I think he just made one too many blocks, and I was to his right rear. What did he say?”
Chandler Smith gets third Truck Series victory of season at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chandler Smith is feeling great in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Just over a week after he and his wife welcomed a baby, Chandler Smith Jr., the driver took the lead on pit road after the first stage and dominated the rest of the way to win at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
