Dale Earnhardt Jr. names the most dangerous driver ahead of playoffs
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says there is one driver people should watch out for IN the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Kevin Harvick on Sunday won the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. The win marked Harvick’s second in a row, as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford also won last weekend in Michigan.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch retirement hinted in Bubba Wallace announcement?
Bubba Wallace signed a multi-year contract extension with 23XI Racing, committing his NASCAR Cup Series future to the team long-term. 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace agreed to a multi-year contract extension to keep the 28-year-old Mobile, Alabama native behind the wheel of the #23 Toyota at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Hailie Deegan Crew News
A pair of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers made a notable swap this week. Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray swapped crew chiefs heading into this weekend's race. "Hailie Deegan and Tanner Gray are swapping crew chiefs. Jerry Baxter now with Deegan and Mike Hillman Jr. with Gray. Only crew chiefs changing, rest of David Gilliland Racing road crews are remaining the same," Bob Pockrass reports.
Kyle Busch comments after getting spun by Ross Chastain (Video)
Kyle Busch became the latest driver to get crashed by Ross Chastain. On Sunday, NASCAR went short track racing. The 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway hosted the event as the playoffs quickly approach. Hear from Kyle Busch after the incident with Kyle Busch below. In recent weeks, Ross Chastain has been...
Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond
Ty Gibbs sent a message to Kyle Busch and the Cup Series field on Sunday a Richmond when he didn't back down from the two-time Cup Series champion, and responded with an aggressive move of his own. The post Ty Gibbs Doesn’t Back Down and Sends Kyle Busch and Rest of Cup Series Field a Message at Richmond appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Kyle Busch “A Hypocrite” For Telling Ty Gibbs Not To Flip People Off On The Track Anymore
Back when Dale Jr. was still racing, those two fought like cats and dogs, and one time at an incident at Phoenix during a practice session in 2014, Dale Jr. accidentally got in Kyle’s way as they came onto pit road. Apparently, Kyle was none too pleased about it,...
Kurt Busch Missing the NASCAR Playoffs Could Be a Disastrous Setback for Future Driver Safety
If Kurt Busch misses the NASCAR Playoffs, future drivers may not speak up about their personal health when they should. The post Kurt Busch Missing the NASCAR Playoffs Could Be a Disastrous Setback for Future Driver Safety appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richmond Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Next up, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Richmond, Virginia. The field is set for a round of practice and qualifying on the 0.75-mile of Richmond Raceway. View the Richmond starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Richmond Menu. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race. The field...
NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series goes short track racing for the first time in four months with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Sunday's event is one of just three races left in a regular season scheduled to wrap up at the end of the month. Richmond’s length (3/4...
NBC Sports
Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain share similar view of their crash at Michigan
RICHMOND, Virginia – Ross Chastain found the lighter side of his crash with Christopher Bell at Michigan International Speedway. “It looked like I was driving his car,” Ross Chastain said with a wide smile Saturday at Richmond Raceway. “Blocking all over the place! I think he just made one too many blocks, and I was to his right rear. What did he say?”
ESPN
Chandler Smith gets third Truck Series victory of season at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chandler Smith is feeling great in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Just over a week after he and his wife welcomed a baby, Chandler Smith Jr., the driver took the lead on pit road after the first stage and dominated the rest of the way to win at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney
Sunday's race at Richmond is an important measuring stick regarding the future of NASCAR short tracks in the Next Gen era. The post Richmond Raceway Has as Much at Stake as Martin Truex Jr. And Ryan Blaney appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
On the Outside Looking in: After Richmond, Six drivers still hopeful to make NASCAR Playoffs
Here's who's fighting for the final playoff spots, plus full Richmond stats and results
