Upworthy
This is Lillian Lambert. She is the first Black woman to earn an MBA at Harvard.
Harvard Business School, famous for how selective it is, admitted its first class of women in the year 1963. At the time, African American women had never attended. However, one woman changed the course of history. Lillian Lincoln Lambert, now aged 82, joined the top business school in September 1967. She went on to become the first Black woman to earn a Master's in Business Administration at the Ivy League college, opening the door for hundreds of other Black women to excel. Lambert has since enjoyed a highly successful career and has dedicated much of her time to uplifting fellow Black women in business, Black Enterprise reports.
