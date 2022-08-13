ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

geneseorepublic.com

Multi-year IDOT construction plan includes Springfield-area projects

A $34.6 billion, six-year program to address aging transit infrastructure that was announced Friday includes several projects in Springfield. Funded in-part by the Rebuild Illinois program and federal investment, the Illinois Department of Transportation plan will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports all over the state. A grand...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Monday, August 15 weather update for central Illinois

Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois gas prices dwindle down, but could be rising again soon

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.26 a gallon. GasBuddy says prices in Illinois are 79.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand 96.6 cents higher than this time last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Police Respond To Traffic Stop Data

Springfield police say state figures showing that minorities are disproportionately pulled over in the city don’t tell the whole story. The data compiled by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows Black drivers are five times as likely as whites to be pulled over in the city, even though they’re less likely to get a ticket or be found with contraband.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Family escapes house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire early Monday morning. Crews responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. at 4 a.m. Nothing was showing from the street, but once they opened the front door, they saw the house was filled with smoke.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Springfield pawnshops help ends meet

Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

New Book Focuses on Lincoln’s Ties to Greene County

A detailed history of Abraham Lincoln’s experiences and connections in Greene County is scheduled for release this fall. Author Tom Emery of Carlinville is releasing “Lincoln in Greene County Illinois”, which features a variety of stories on the sixteenth President’s time in Greene County. Emery says many of those stores have never been covered.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Trooper hospitalized after highway crash in Illinois

LEMONT, Ill. (WEHT) — An officer involved crash resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Illinois State Police says one of their troopers was parked with their lights on during a traffic stop around 2:20 p.m. A media release states that a Toyota pickup truck was traveling along I-355 when […]
newschannel20.com

Man killed in 8th Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wlds.com

Rushville Area Residents Warned of Solar Panel Phone Scam

The City of Rushville is warning residents of a recent scam. According to an announcement this morning, Rushville city officials say scammers are calling residents from a City of Rushville phone number and attempting to sell them solar panels. Officials say the City of Rushville is not offering a solar...
RUSHVILLE, IL

