Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
WATE

Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville nonprofit working to make doula care accessible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The anticipation of labor and delivery can be tough for new parents. A local organization is not only educating parents on how to plan for their new baby bundle but also advocating for safe deliveries through doula care. Gennisi Charitable Birth Services, Inc is a Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

Experience the magic of a well-behaved pet with The Dog Wizard

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dog Wizard specializes in dog training whether that be in one-on-one sessions or in group workshops. If your pet is exhibiting behavior issues, experience that magic of The Dog Wizard. We all love the furry members of our family but sometimes, behavior issues can...
FARRAGUT, TN
#Girl Talk
wvlt.tv

Record-breaking number of UT students move-in ahead of fall classes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomed a record-breaking number of incoming students for the 2022-2023 school year, making move-in day an exciting one for many. On Sunday, thousands of students began the process of moving into residence halls. During this time, they met their resident assistants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck's head when TWRA crews found it.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Campbell County dump site trashed

The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that's been piling up for months.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dog Daze Festival brings groups together to help animals and veterans

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Dog Daze Festival in Farragut has brought dozens of dogs and their owners to the city to compete in a dock diving competition while also exploring some of the local organizations. Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs president Kay Noble said she gets excited seeing all of...
FARRAGUT, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WATE

Seller’s market? Local realtor is helping you through it

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – Love where you work and play in East Tennessee. Angie Cody Realty was at this year’s Dog Daze Festival as a platinum presenting sponsor. Angie is ready to help you buy or sell, especially in the current housing market many are facing. With over...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Face-to-face with bear

Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

First fundraiser held for new Halls Community Schools Foundation

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) — The first week of school in Knox County is in the books, and Friday hundreds were out celebrating in Halls. It was all a part of the inaugural Halls Community Back to School Kickoff. “The vibe this week, the enthusiasm, the feeling, the spirit, the...
HALLS, TN

