Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
After resigning from his position, former Sooners wide receivers' coach Cale Gundy could join brother Mike's staff at Oklahoma State
Former Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy likely has plenty of options as far as his next job is concerned. But joining his brother Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State may not be one of them. Last Sunday night, Cale resigned from his position as wide receivers' coach at...
Panthers DL Free Agent Target Signs with Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers are still searching for defensive line help midway through August and are now officially 0/2 on their top two targets - Carlos Dunlap and Danny Shelton. Monday morning, Shelton signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that also signed Dunlap. "We will tinker...
Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
In 1998, Magic Johnson Bought A Team In Sweden And Played 5 Games For Them At 40-Year-Old, The Team Went Bankrupt After He Left The Team Next Year
Magic Johnson is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Additionally, he is considered to be the best point guard to grace the league with his presence. During the prime of his career, watching Magic play was a beautiful sight for fans. He had a certain swag in his game and could make even the hardest passes look easy on the eyes.
NBA・
Russell Wilson’s status for preseason opener vs. Cowboys, revealed
There are very high expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2022 after swinging a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason. The journey officially begins on Saturday night in their preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but Wilson will not suit up. Via Mike Klis:. Klis noted that only...
Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener
The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury
Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen […] The post Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Rookies Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. Return From Injury Among Others
The Chicago Bears had a long list of inactive players for their first preseason game on Saturday. But two of their first three selections from the 2022 NFL Draft, Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr., returned to practice on Monday. Kyler Gordon. With their first pick, the Chicago Bears took...
Soldier Field Provides More Fuel For Bears To Move To Arlington Heights
The conditions at Soldier Field were abysmal for the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday. Having recently hosted a concert, the field was nearly destroyed and the grounds crew apparently had the week off. Soldier Field Provides Terrible Turf. When the President of the NFLPA goes on Twitter...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'We have great respect for' Jets' Joe Flacco
All that's known for sure about the status of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is that he required arthroscopic surgery to address the bone bruise and meniscus tear that he suffered during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and that individuals such as ESPN's Rich Cimini have reported that Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks while recovering.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA・
One fantasy sleeper from every NFL team
With Christian Kirk gone and DeAndre Hopkins set to serve a suspension at the start of the season, someone else will need to step up for the Cardinals. Moore showed flashes in his rookie season, with 72 touches, and is set to take on a more prominent role in the offense. He looks like a fine bench stash.
Packers Release OLB Randy Ramsey
He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. Teams must cut from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon. Ramsey, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Ramsey...
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Wide Receivers
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
Insider hints Browns' Deshaun Watson could get 10-game suspension, $10 million fine
Star quarterback Deshaun Watson didn't play a down for the Houston Texans or any other team during the 2021 campaign following an offseason trade request, as he couldn't secure a move to a different club because of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that hovered over him.
Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut
After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
Here are three players believed to have made the Green Bay Packers roster after one preseason game
The Green Bay Packers lost their preseason opener vs the San Francisco 49ers 28-21. However, there were many positive takeaways from this game. Special teams was competent, young wide receivers stood out, and the defensive line came to play. Here are three players who I believe will make the 53 man roster after the first preseason game of the season.
Financial ramifications of one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson revealed
Following an extensive investigation, an independent arbitrator recommended a six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson over sexual assault allegations. Predictably, the NFL was quick to appeal that recommendation. In the aftermath of the league’s appeal, Watson and his representation reportedly proposed a counter-offer. Rather than serving a one-year suspension, which is...
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
