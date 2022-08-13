Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
3 Eagles players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Jets
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 24-21 in their preseason opener. The game was competitive throughout and both teams had players display potential. However, Zach Wilson suffered a concerning injury for New York which has Jets fans worried. Nonetheless, the Eagles escaped this game with a number of positives despite taking the loss.
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
Pete Carroll Provides Update on Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition Between Drew Lock, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll have some decisions to make this offseason. For years, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson was a lock heading into training camp every year. However, after a blockbuster trade sent him to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have a full-on quarterback competition brewing in Seattle.
NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
After the two storied franchises had their fair share of scuffles during a joint practice yesterday, all eyes will be on this matchup as the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Mile High City to go up against the Denver Broncos. It is that time to take an exclusive look at our NFL preseason odds series, where […] The post NFL Preseason odds: Cowboys vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL・
Seahawks Highlights: Drew Lock finds Dareke Young for a touchdown
Drew Lock’s first drive in a Seahawks uniform was a success. Lock went 3/5 for 55 yards, one score and a 137.5 passer rating. He finished the drive with a quick read in the red zone for a touchdown. Watch Lock find rookie receiver Dareke Young for six. The...
Ravens Camp Report: Marcus Peters Back in Fold
The Ravens got some good news when cornerback Marcus Peters returned to training camp and his presence will make a huge difference in the secondary.
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
Comments / 0