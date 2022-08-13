ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NBC Sports

Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires

Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday

Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts

The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars

But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

There’s no good reason for the Cleveland Browns to not sign J.C. Tretter

The Cleveland Browns are in need of some help, so why not bring back J.C. Tretter?. J.C. Tretter is, in my opinion, a Top 5 center in the league. I agree wholeheartedly that he’s being blackballed from the league due to his position with the NFL Players Association. Most billionaires don’t like unions and Tretter is the head of the players. So I’m not surprised to find out that there are players in the league that think Tretter is getting shafted.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Cincinnati Bengals reveal massive Joe Burrow update

The Cincinnati Bengals had previously given no timeline for quarterback Joe Burrow’s return after the star had his appendix removed last month. But the team offered a significant update on Sunday that Burrow had returned to the practice field. The team announced Burrow‘s return to the practice field in...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Two Patriots make NFL Top 100 list so far

The NFL top 100 list began its countdown on Sunday night, with Patriots’ Mac Jones debuting on the list after just his rookie season. Since 2011, NFL players have been asked to vote on who they believe the top 100 players are entering the following season. The show began...
NFL
247Sports

Notebook: Newell out for season; Edwards to name starting QB this week

Arizona State freshman tight end Jacob Newell is expected to miss the season after suffering a left foot injury during the team's fourth practice of fall camp, according to head coach Herm Edwards. Newell, a former three-star recruit who was one of just six high school recruits that ASU signed...
TEMPE, AZ
FanSided

FanSided

