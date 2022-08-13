Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
3 takeaways from Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's performance vs Seattle
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Saturday night in the team’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickett finished with 95 passing yards and two passing touchdowns including a game-winner. Here are our three takeaways from Pickett’s NFL debut. Pickett needed this game.
NBC Sports
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate
Training camp continued on Monday afternoon
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett and Co. do battle against Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Pittsburgh Steelers preseason schedule continues Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the
Yardbarker
QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday
Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL・
Joe Neuheisel, son of former college football coach Rick Neuheisel, wins Arizona Amateur Championship
Joe Neuheisel is making a name for himself. The son of Rick Neuheisel, who was the head coach of the college football programs at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, won the 98th Arizona Amateur Championship with a 2-and-1 victory over Camden Braidech at Desert Mountain Club’s Outlaw Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday.
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
247Sports
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
There’s no good reason for the Cleveland Browns to not sign J.C. Tretter
The Cleveland Browns are in need of some help, so why not bring back J.C. Tretter?. J.C. Tretter is, in my opinion, a Top 5 center in the league. I agree wholeheartedly that he’s being blackballed from the league due to his position with the NFL Players Association. Most billionaires don’t like unions and Tretter is the head of the players. So I’m not surprised to find out that there are players in the league that think Tretter is getting shafted.
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati Bengals reveal massive Joe Burrow update
The Cincinnati Bengals had previously given no timeline for quarterback Joe Burrow’s return after the star had his appendix removed last month. But the team offered a significant update on Sunday that Burrow had returned to the practice field. The team announced Burrow‘s return to the practice field in...
Two Patriots make NFL Top 100 list so far
The NFL top 100 list began its countdown on Sunday night, with Patriots’ Mac Jones debuting on the list after just his rookie season. Since 2011, NFL players have been asked to vote on who they believe the top 100 players are entering the following season. The show began...
NFL・
247Sports
Notebook: Newell out for season; Edwards to name starting QB this week
Arizona State freshman tight end Jacob Newell is expected to miss the season after suffering a left foot injury during the team's fourth practice of fall camp, according to head coach Herm Edwards. Newell, a former three-star recruit who was one of just six high school recruits that ASU signed...
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
Albert Pujols two-homer game overshadows crazy resurgence down the stretch
Cardinals DH Albert Pujols has been on an incredible run since the start of July, outpacing everyone but Aaron Judge in OPS. All of the sudden, Albert Pujols is within a realistic range of hitting the 700 home runs mark to complete his legendary career. It helped having a two-home-run...
MLB・
FanSided
