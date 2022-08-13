ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson dodges a huge bullet after knee injury in preseason opener

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets may have avoided a catastrophe. Several reports state that the quarterback does not have a season-ending knee injury as was initially feared when he was hurt during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday morning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
NFL

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis brings the heat. With Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense off to a smooth start, our attention is on the first-round edge rusher. Karlaftis displayed a V-8 engine motor and was a constant presence in the Bears backfield. The rookie seems to never give up on a play, shows excellent pursuit and provides good power and speed off the edge. The Purdue product netted a sack, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss in the first half. Yes, it came against a questionable Bears O-line, but Karlaftis dominating second-team blockers is what you want to see in the preseason. The Chiefs are counting on the rookie to help jump-start the pass-rushing group in 2022. His first preseason action showed significant promise.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Nfl Network#Bruise#American Football
NFL

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins unveiled at No. 99

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar...
NFL
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player was asked Saturday if negotiations had a hard deadline. "Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Cleveland's offensive line is limping after its preseason opener. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained during Friday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski added that the team is still gathering information on Harris' injury before coming to that conclusion.
NFL
NFL

Texans' Lovie Smith: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce 'definitely caught my eye'

The great Chris Wesseling used to remind me every preseason: We look for standout traits, not team results. The point was simple. Analyzing teams in preseason action is folly. With clubs not scheming versus opponents and most veterans rarely playing much, if at all, we won't get a good gauge of how a team will truly function. But every year, a few players, particularly rookies, stick out like a sore thumb as they run with backups.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy