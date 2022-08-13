Read full article on original website
Zach Wilson dodges a huge bullet after knee injury in preseason opener
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets may have avoided a catastrophe. Several reports state that the quarterback does not have a season-ending knee injury as was initially feared when he was hurt during their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday morning...
Cowboys Confirm Tyron Smith Report; Dallas Injury Update
DENVER - The Dallas Cowboys have confirmed the injury status of Tyron Smith, who as CowboysSI.com was first to report last week sustained a minor ankle injury on Thursday during joint practice work with the Broncos here in Denver, but after having left the field briefly, did return for more ...
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 80-71: Cordarrelle Patterson finally cracks the list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. A team change worked wonders for Conner in 2021. After...
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 60-51: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray checks in at No. 57
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Linsley hasn’t allowed a sack since Week 10 of 2020,...
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 70-61: QB Derek Carr returns to list after three-year absence
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Although the Honey Badger continues his slide from 39 two...
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season
In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:. Around The NFL tracks all of the player releases as of Week 1 of the preseason (Thursday, Aug. 11). Navigate to your team by clicking on the corresponding division below:
2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis brings the heat. With Patrick Mahomes and the first-team offense off to a smooth start, our attention is on the first-round edge rusher. Karlaftis displayed a V-8 engine motor and was a constant presence in the Bears backfield. The rookie seems to never give up on a play, shows excellent pursuit and provides good power and speed off the edge. The Purdue product netted a sack, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss in the first half. Yes, it came against a questionable Bears O-line, but Karlaftis dominating second-team blockers is what you want to see in the preseason. The Chiefs are counting on the rookie to help jump-start the pass-rushing group in 2022. His first preseason action showed significant promise.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins unveiled at No. 99
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following another stellar...
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 90-81: Free-agent Odell Beckham Jr. at No. 90
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. After joining the Rams midseason, Beckham went on to win...
2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson aces test
The NFL draft is the best off-the-field event in American sports because it gives fans hope that their teams' newest players can help maintain or achieve success in the short- and long-term. But as the preseason begins, it's now time for the rubber to hit the road. Are the newbies...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks
Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player was asked Saturday if negotiations had a hard deadline. "Yeah, we coming up to it. It's coming up. Season's coming...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13
Cleveland's offensive line is limping after its preseason opener. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained during Friday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski added that the team is still gathering information on Harris' injury before coming to that conclusion.
Texans' Lovie Smith: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce 'definitely caught my eye'
The great Chris Wesseling used to remind me every preseason: We look for standout traits, not team results. The point was simple. Analyzing teams in preseason action is folly. With clubs not scheming versus opponents and most veterans rarely playing much, if at all, we won't get a good gauge of how a team will truly function. But every year, a few players, particularly rookies, stick out like a sore thumb as they run with backups.
Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid allowed a bit of fun to trickle into Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Following K.C.'s second touchdown of the first half, safety Justin Reid kicked the extra point. The safety split the uprights. No one is suggesting Reid is a threat to...
‘Optimistic’ Robert Saleh reveals plan for Zach Wilson surgery after preseason knee injury
Zach Wilson will have a procedure on his injured right knee Tuesday, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed he’s cautiously optimistic the quarterback won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time. “They’ll know more once they get in there,” Saleh said Sunday. “We’re optimistic but...
Tom Brady, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers among 100 players in inaugural California High School Football Hall of Fame class
From Hugh McElhenny at Washington to John Elway at Granada Hills, Tom Brady at Junipero Serra and many more, California has been a hotbed for high school football for more than a century. There has been an abundance of California prep stars who have gone on to celebrated NFL careers...
