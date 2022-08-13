Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development
NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
linknky.com
Cold Spring to celebrate grand opening of new community center with return of Cruise-in
The city of Cold Spring will celebrate the grand opening of the Cold Spring Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. with the return of the popular Cold Spring Cruise-In, featuring classic rides from all over the area. U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie will...
Great Inland Seafood Festival underway at Newport’s Festival Park, fun, food, and entertainment for all
Great Inland Seafood Festival is underway — and free to attend — at Newport Festival Park On Riverboat Row through Sunday. The annual Great Inland Seafood Festival is one of the city’s longest-running events and the only one in town where you can get fresh, WHOLE MAINE LOBSTERS at a special price.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter'
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) — A new themed pop-up bar held a grand opening in Ohio on Friday. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch.
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington
The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival
EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
linknky.com
New Chipotle location opens in Florence
The city of Florence cut the ribbon on a new Chipotle location on Turfway Road on Monday. The new Chipotle location on Turfway Road marks the third Chipotle in Florence, with a fourth location in nearby Union. The other two locations in Florence are on Dream Street and Mall Road.
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
25 E 15th Street
Studio on 15th Street - Unit #2 (1st floor) is an updated studio apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine located near local OTR haunts such as Mecca, Che, MOTR Pub, Ziegler Park and Washington Park offering hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and 1-full bathroom with ceramic tile.
WLWT 5
Backpacks and Breakfast: Annual back-to-school event to provide school supplies for 900 students
COVINGTON, Ky. — An annual back-to-school event is making sure students have everything they need before heading to class. This year’s Backpack & Breakfast event will provide 900 free backpacks to low-income families. Backpacks & Breakfast will be held over two days starting Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9...
linknky.com
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you
If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
dayton.com
McCrabb: 85-year-old retired pastor goes from sewing sermons to stitching quilts
Much like his award-winning quilts, Orville Roach’s life is a complex patchwork. Now 85 and living in Seven Mile, Roach dropped out of New Miami School in the ninth grade, then returned to New Miami Elementary School as a teacher and principal. He went from walking out of the...
dayton.com
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
Beyond the Curb: River City Living tour features an eye-catching Victorian ‘castle’ in Ludlow
On the way into Ludlow from Covington is an eye-catching grey Victorian house with a 3-story tower. That tower and the wrap-around porch are what made its owners fall in love with it. In this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers get to see inside.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs. The Cincinnati...
Comments / 0