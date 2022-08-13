ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development

NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
NORWOOD, OH
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter'

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) — A new themed pop-up bar held a grand opening in Ohio on Friday. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch.
CINCINNATI, OH
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington

The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
WILMINGTON, OH
Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
New Chipotle location opens in Florence

The city of Florence cut the ribbon on a new Chipotle location on Turfway Road on Monday. The new Chipotle location on Turfway Road marks the third Chipotle in Florence, with a fourth location in nearby Union. The other two locations in Florence are on Dream Street and Mall Road.
FLORENCE, KY
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
25 E 15th Street

Studio on 15th Street - Unit #2 (1st floor) is an updated studio apartment in the historic district of Over-the-Rhine located near local OTR haunts such as Mecca, Che, MOTR Pub, Ziegler Park and Washington Park offering hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer and 1-full bathroom with ceramic tile.
CINCINNATI, OH
Alcoholic slushies, laser tag and cosmic nights: These NKY bowling alleys are ready for you

If you hear that word, you’re either at a bowling alley or a labor dispute. But today, we are talking about bowling. It’s an interesting sport with a rich history. An ancient form of bowling dates back to 5200 BC in Egypt. If you believe what you see on “The Flintstones,” by the year 10,000 BC, bowling was a popular sport in Bedrock.
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube

A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

