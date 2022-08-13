Read full article on original website
Police usually get higher sentences than average because they should know better and should set good examples.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating back to 1883.
wfxrtv.com
Trial underway for man charged in deadly explosion, in Buena Vista
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — After months of pauses due to the pandemic, the trial of a Roanoke man charged in connection to a deadly explosion at a gas station is underway. In May of 2019, an explosion at South River Market in Buena Vista killed four people. Phillip Westmoreland, the driver of the fuel delivery truck was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
wfirnews.com
Authorities searching for armed, dangerous suspect
Authorities are searching for a man described as armed and dangerous who led them on a high-speed chase Thursday that began on Interstate 81 and ended with a crash in Craig County. Police say they believe 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert has been living in the woods ever since. Officials say it began when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that might be connected to a theft near Buchanan. It turns out there was no connection, but the driver took off anyway, leading to the chase and search for Tolbert.
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Jail Inmates Temporarily Relocated
Inmates at the Pittsylvania County jail had to be relocated to another facility after an electrical issue was located by county maintenance teams. Last Wednesday the counties maintenance department located a wiring issue that potentially effected lighting in cell blocks. An outside contractor has been called in to resolve the issue. In a statement the Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s Office said “out of an abundance of caution and concern for inmate and staff welfare, a decision was made to temporarily relocate individuals to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. This will allow contractors the opportunity to make the necessary repairs, while ensuring the safety and security of inmates and staff.” There have been no injuries to inmates or staff related to this issue.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Life Guard 10 ‘Old Guard’ Reunion held
The Life Guard 10 “Old Guard” Reunion 2022 was held July 24. Dave and Laura Pope hosted the reunion at their residence at Smith Mountain Lake, and Lynne “Kiser” Georgevich was the instigator and organizer. Several of the original Life Guard 10 crew members from the...
chathamstartribune.com
A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award
Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
WDBJ7.com
Author Beth Macy stops by WDBJ7 to discuss latest book, “Raising Lazarus”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local author Beth Macy uncovered the origins of the opioid crisis in her book, “Dopesick,” which was turned into a TV series on Hulu. Now she’s out with another book, her fourth, titled “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” which will be published August 16.
President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member. Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for 16 years.
wakg.com
Narcotics Seized in Pelham Search Warrant Execution
The Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 537 Dibrell Road in the Pelham community. According to a press release from the department Keith Lamount Williams was arrested and charged with Level III Trafficking Cocaine, maintain a dwelling to sell controlled substances, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon. Williams was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
wallstreetwindow.com
Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.
Starting Tuesday morning, street resurfacing will get underway on a one-mile segment of eastbound Route 58 in the vicinity of Vandola Road. The start point is approximately 0.5 mile west of Vandola Road (across from the collision center at 6262 Riverside Drive). Resurfacing ends just short of Parkway Drive. At...
WSLS
Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad on suspension
ROANOKE, Va. – A volunteer fire squad has been suspended following a funding investigation. Roanoke County officials told 10 News that the charges being sought against the first responders are embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense. Over the last month, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, the...
WDBJ7.com
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
Community holds memorial ride for Short family ahead of 20th anniversary of killings
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Monday marks 20 years since someone killed Michael and Mary Short in their Virginia home. The remains of their 9-year-old daughter Jennifer were found in Rockingham County. The unsolved case has captivated the Triad as investigators search for answers. Saturday, dozens of motorcycle riders came...
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
