Inmates at the Pittsylvania County jail had to be relocated to another facility after an electrical issue was located by county maintenance teams. Last Wednesday the counties maintenance department located a wiring issue that potentially effected lighting in cell blocks. An outside contractor has been called in to resolve the issue. In a statement the Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s Office said “out of an abundance of caution and concern for inmate and staff welfare, a decision was made to temporarily relocate individuals to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. This will allow contractors the opportunity to make the necessary repairs, while ensuring the safety and security of inmates and staff.” There have been no injuries to inmates or staff related to this issue.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO