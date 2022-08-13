ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jerome Ford Leads Browns to 24-13 Victory Over Jaguars

By Russ Heltman
 2 days ago

The rookie playmaker filled up the stat sheet.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats running back Jerome Ford came to play in his debut for the Cleveland Browns. The versatile back led the team in receiving and rushing yards during a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He finished with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown—plus four catches for 45 yards and another score. Ford has the pedigree and hunger to carve out a role in this crowded backfield. Kareem Hunt's trade request is something to monitor for his production in 2022.

Ford will be much closer to meaningful NFL snaps if the Browns ship out their second-best ball carrier. Check out some of his best moments from the game below.

