Jerome Ford Leads Browns to 24-13 Victory Over Jaguars

The rookie playmaker filled up the stat sheet.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats running back Jerome Ford came to play in his debut for the Cleveland Browns. The versatile back led the team in receiving and rushing yards during a 24-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He finished with 10 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown—plus four catches for 45 yards and another score. Ford has the pedigree and hunger to carve out a role in this crowded backfield. Kareem Hunt's trade request is something to monitor for his production in 2022.

Ford will be much closer to meaningful NFL snaps if the Browns ship out their second-best ball carrier. Check out some of his best moments from the game below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Three-Star 2023 Guard Brooklyn Hicks Puts UC in Top-Seven Schools

UC Clinging to Top-25 Status in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Multiple Bearcats Named to The Athletic's 2022 Freaks List

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: Coby Bryant 'Has Been All Over The Place'

Can the Bearcats Return to the College Football Playoff in 2022?

Watch: Mike Vrabel Describes Meeting Ric Flair With Luke Fickell

How Much Slack Does Ben Bryant Have?

Luke Fickell: 'Decision-Making Very Important' in QB Battle

UC Ranked No. 22 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Watch: UC RBs Coach Darren Paige on Lead Back Traits, Ethan Wright's Position Change, and More

Watch: Ryan Montgomery on Camp Competition, Punt Returning, and More

"Let It Fly" Takeaways: Episode One

Watch: Bearcats Fall Camp Highlights

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star TE Kylan Fox and QB Michael Hawkins

Look: UC Unveils New Football Locker Rooms

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Parker Friedrichsen Interested in UC; 2025 Center Malachi Moreno Offered

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Guard Kyle Greene

Alec Pierce, Michael Young Jr. Flash Skills Early in Colts Training Camp

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Report: Big Ten ADs 'Can't Ignore 16-Team Playoff'

UC Releases Plan for Additional Fifth Third Arena Renovations

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk