Local police remind residents not to leave valuable items in vehicles

PPD Image

PURDY, Mo. – Purdy Police Officers remind residents to lock their vehicles and protect their belongings.

Over the summer, Barry County Deputies say they witnessed a huge surge in vehicle thefts and break-ins, especially in unlocked vehicles.

Earlier this week on August 10, a Ford Focus was stolen overnight from a Purdy resident who officers say left the car unlocked with the keys inside.

Thankfully, officers recovered the vehicle after it was abandoned in Monett two days later.

The PPD reminds residents not to leave the following personal items in their vehicle overnight:

Firearms

Money

Check Books

Credit Cards,

Computers

Expensive Tools

Cell Phones

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.