Read full article on original website
Related
Experts Are Saying Monkeypox Can Spread Through Direct Contact With Clothing
The Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency last week, and according to data that has been collected from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 8,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in the U.S., and the number is continuing to rise.
Ars Technica
New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray
The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for COVID-19 exposure
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it will no longer recommend schools or daycares quarantine students or run test-to-stay programs if students are exposed to COVID-19. The agency also said it is no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure, saying around 95% of...
FDA Now Recommends Taking 3 Home Tests If Exposed to COVID to Boost Test Accuracy
If you were exposed to COVID-19, take three home tests instead of two to make sure you’re not infected, according to new U.S. recommendations released Thursday. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had advised taking two rapid antigen tests over two or three days to rule out infection. But the agency says new studies suggest that protocol can miss too many infections, and could result in people spreading the coronavirus to others, especially if they don't develop symptoms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
deseret.com
How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?
The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
Unvaccinated People No Longer Need to Quarantine After COVID Exposure, CDC Says
Unvaccinated people who are exposed to the coronavirus no longer need to quarantine, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The revised recommendation, released Thursday, serves as a modification "streamline", health officials said, aligning with guidance for those who are up to date on shots. Previously, the American public health agency recommended that unvaccinated people, or those not up to date on boosters, quarantine for five days after exposure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Meth use drives overdose epidemic in rural US communities
Methamphetamine remains a stubbornly prevalent illicit substance in large swaths of rural America, according to a new study by Oregon Health & Science University researchers. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, show that methamphetamine remains a common drug, and is driving overdoses in rural communities. About four of five people who use drugs in rural areas across 10 states reported using methamphetamines in the past 30 days, according to the study.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Local dengue transmission in France, 2nd case in 2022
Officials in France have reported two locally-transmitted dengue fever cases in 2022. A case is said to be “indigenous” or “autochthonous” when a person contracts the disease without having traveled to an area where the virus is circulating in the 15 days preceding the onset of symptoms.
contagionlive.com
New CDC Guidelines Reduce Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure
Asymptomatic individuals in low-risk settings do not have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, CDC says. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated COVID-19 guidelines. The biggest changes came from the health agency significantly reducing quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 exposure. Now, the CDC says, individuals are...
WebMD
Long COVID’s Grip Will Likely Tighten as Infections Continue
Aug. 10, 2022 – COVID-19 is far from done in the United States, with more than 111,000 new cases being recorded a day in the second week of August, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 625 deaths being reported every day. And as that toll grows, experts are worried about a second wave of illnesses from long COVID, a condition that already has affected between 7.7 million and 23 million Americans, according to U.S. government estimates.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
WebMD
FDA Expands Home Testing Guidelines for COVID Exposures
Today, the FDA issued new guidance on at-home COVID testing. It still recommends repeat testing after a negative result, but is also recommending that people who have no symptoms but think they have been exposed take three tests instead of two. The new guidance says:. If a first or repeat...
As fungal infections grow resistant to medication, desperate patients try drug after drug
After living with a severe fungal allergy for about 40 years, Jill Fairweather is running out of treatment options. Now 65, Fairweather was diagnosed with aspergillosis, a disease caused by the common mold Aspergillus, in her 20s. The illness can result from an allergic reaction or an infection in the lungs. Over the years, Fairweather has tried medication after medication, switching once side effects get too dangerous or the fungus develops resistance.
BBC
Covid: NI health officials plan to use new dual vaccine
A new coronavirus vaccine aimed at protecting people against both the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant should be available in Northern Ireland by autumn. Stormont's Department of Health has said it is intended to be used as part of its autumn booster programme. On Monday, the UK became...
What is Melioidosis? CDC Warns Of Fatal Dangers Of Rare Bacteria Disease
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Wednesday about a rare but serious disease called Melioidosis that has been detected in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi. According to the agency, Melioidosis can develop when a person comes in contact with a bacteria known as B.pseudomallei. The...
Novavax Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
Novavax Inc NVAX has submitted an application to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 and older. This application is supported by data from Novavax's Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial conducted in the U.S. and Mexico...
Langya vs. Nipah: China's New Virus Spread by Shrews Has a Deadly Relative
There have been 35 cases of Langya virus across two provinces in China and it is unclear whether it is treatable.
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
Comments / 0