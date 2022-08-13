ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
San Diego Channel

Oscar-winning actor's vehicle stolen, recovered in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Actor Troy Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly had his Oscar trophy inside. Police say they were notified about the theft and were able to locate the vehicle with two juvenile boys inside. The boys reportedly admitted to...
MESA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment

Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
MARICOPA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix partners with foundation to provide free backyard gardens

PHOENIX - The city of Phoenix is looking for residents interested in growing a backyard garden, and you wouldn’t have to spend a penny for installation. The city partners with different community organizations to run the "Backyard Garden" program. It started during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now expanding.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows. Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man pulled from central Phoenix pool after drowning

PHOENIX — A man was pulled from a pool in central Phoenix on Friday but was 'beyond resuscitative efforts,' according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex pool near Interstate 17 north of Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Kenneth Skinner’s house sits on a hillside in north Phoenix on July 1, 2022. The home is constructed with expanded polystyrene foam and Sabscrete, a concrete mix developed by Strata International Group. Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

How to maintain your pool during Arizona monsoon season

PHOENIX - It's been a busy monsoon season and for some, it's making caring for your pool a real headache. Josh Bazin, owner of Glistening Waters Pool Service, says the first thing you want to do is to buy test strips, stick them in the water, and test the levels.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ

