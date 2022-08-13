ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossoff, Carter lead bipartisan push for regional health care work force boost

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., are leading a bipartisan push to help train and bring more health care workers to Albany and southwest Georgia. Special Photo: Phoebe

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., are leading a bipartisan push to help train and bring more health care workers to Albany and southwest Georgia.

Ossoff, Carter, and 11 members of Georgia’s Congressional delegation launched an inquiry with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to approve a new program to bring more physicians, nurses and emergency medical personnel to communities across Georgia.

