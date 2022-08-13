Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for first-degree murder of mother
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Lutcher man on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 41-year-old Lance Louque. He...
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
wbrz.com
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1,000,000 bond for video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON – Sheriff’s deputies are in the middle of a sweeping case involving hidden cameras installed in a man's home. Christopher Johnson, 38, of Satsuma, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on 40 counts of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $1,000,000 Monday. The sheriff’s office...
wbrz.com
Infant expected to suffer 'lasting' injuries after father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he was accused of abusing his eight-week-old son, leaving the infant with Shaken Baby Syndrome and suffering from seizures and hemorrhaging. Detectives and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Bates, 22, for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile...
BRPD investigating deadly shooting stemming from alleged domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives report a woman shot and killed her boyfriend Saturday night during an alleged domestic incident. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida...
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
brproud.com
29-year-old arrested for battery of an officer, possession charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old on multiple charges against an officer. According to EBRSO, deputies were responding to a call at the intersection of Glen Oaks Drive and Cedar Grove when a deputy found out that 29-year-old Quentiss Jackson had been arguing with a person. Jackson allegedly had taken that person’s phone and refused to return it.
brproud.com
BR father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have...
pelicanpostonline.com
Mandatory life sentence for Gonzales man pleading guilty of 1st Degree Rape of juvenile
On August 10, 2022, Sean Czwakiel of 10170 Lake Park Ave Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to First Degree Rape. Czwakiel was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets. On April 3, 2019, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives...
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother
On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
Police: Victim found shot to death on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly weekend shooting stemming from a domestic incident is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on...
Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
Police make drug bust in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a month-long investigation into a heroin distribution operation has led to the arrest of Cedric Kelly, 41. Officers say they located three locations being used by Kelly and others to stash, process, and distribute large amounts of the drug.
NOLA.com
Man shot multiple times after refusing to surrender vehicle to armed robber, police say
New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery attempt in Pines Village that sent a 60-year-old man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday night. Police responded to the armed robbery attempt in the 6600 block of Chef Menteur Highway at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. An armed suspect approached the 60-year-old man and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The man refused, and the suspect shot him several times, police said, then fled. The victim went to a hospital.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Officers escort children of fallen officer Matthew Gerald to Ascension Parish school
VIDEO (courtesy Ascension Parish Schools) Local law enforcement officers escorted the children of the late Matthew Gerald to their school in Prairieville Aug. 15. Gerald, who served as a Baton Rouge Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016. Local officers committed to being a...
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
wbrz.com
Family claims deadly shooting was self-defense after man was found shot on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, and the family of the shooter says a woman shot her boyfriend out of self-defense. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area...
NOPD investigates a shooting in the Bywater
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand streets. Initial reports show an adult male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim arrived at a local hospital via
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
