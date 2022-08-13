ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Press

Maria I. Rivera

Maria I. Rivera, 83, of Bristol, widow of Raul S. Rivera, Sr., died on Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at home. Maria was born in Puerto Rico on Oct. 7, 1938, and was a daughter of the late Jose and Maria (Acevedo) Irizarry. She was raised in Puerto Rico where she lived until moving to Bristol. She was a member of 7th Star of Jacob Church in Bristol.
