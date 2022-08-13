There is no doubt baked Alaska is one of the world’s most decadent and cherished desserts. On a list of classics, the baked Alaska is as strong a competitor as any. Which is why there is much debate on its not-so-humble origin. Some claim that the dessert is French in origin, where it is known as “Omelette Norvegienne” (literally “Norwegian omelette”). Others say the dessert’s inception was in early 1800s America, where it was called an “omelette surprise.” Over the course of the next few decades, baking ice cream and pies inside various types of meringues and pastries became popular. Those desserts were given names like “frozen cake” and “Alaska Apple Pie.”

ALASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO