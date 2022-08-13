ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

kinyradio.com

Migrants to Alaska staying shorter

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Looking at who, where, and for how long newcomers stay in Alaska was the topic of an article in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends. Department of Labor Demographer David Howell wrote the article titled "Movers aren't staying as long." Howell said the number of...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

2022/23 Board Of Fisheries Agenda Change Requests Due By August 26

The Alaska Board of Fisheries have announced the approaching deadline for submissions of the 2022/2023 meeting cycle agenda change requests. Agenda change requests are submitted by the public, advisory committees, and agencies for proposals on regulatory areas and species not set for deliberation in the current meeting cycle. The board...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Man arrested in connection to Wasilla murder

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After an investigation was launched last week into the death of a Wasilla woman, authorities said that a man has been arrested and charged with murder. On August 8 at about 4 in the morning, the Alaska State Troopers were notified that 43-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Jackson had been shot.
WASILLA, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bear attack reported along coastal trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
alaskareporter.com

'The jewel of the southeast': Alaskans join forces to restore abandoned lighthouse

Emerging from the waves at the foot of the mountains on an uninhabited island about an hour south of Haines, in southeast Alaska, stands a relic from the Klondike gold rush. The Eldred Rock lighthouse was built in the early 20th century after the Clara Nevada, one of the many steamships that operated between the South and the Yukon, and then the interior of Alaska, headed into a winter storm on Feb. 5, 1898.
ALASKA STATE
Government Technology

Alaska Bill Establishes New State Broadband Office

Alaska has enacted new legislation to establish a state broadband office, a broadband parity adjustment fund and a statewide broadband advisory board. The law that establishes all three was recently signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy after it was initially proposed last year by state Rep. Bryce Edgmon in response to recommendations listed in a Nov. 2021 report from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. In the report, the task force detailed the state’s need for a centralized approach to expanding broadband. At the same time, a historic amount of funding for broadband is currently making its way down to states from the federal government.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped

The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
alaska.gov

Governor Dunleavy Signs Purple Heart Trail, Military Spouse Hiring, and Alaska Coordinate System Bills

Today at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law two bills to support Alaska’s military and veteran community, and a third bill to modernize the state’s coordinate system. The bills signed include Senate Bill 203 (SB 203) sponsored by Senator Josh Revak, extending the Purple Heart Trail designation; House Bill 125 (HB 125) sponsored by Representative David Nelson, adding employment preferences for military spouses and their dependents; and House Bill 148 (HB 148) sponsored by Representative Laddie Shaw, updating the Alaska Coordinate System.
ALASKA STATE
alaskamagazine.com

Darn Tasty Baked Alaska

There is no doubt baked Alaska is one of the world’s most decadent and cherished desserts. On a list of classics, the baked Alaska is as strong a competitor as any. Which is why there is much debate on its not-so-humble origin. Some claim that the dessert is French in origin, where it is known as “Omelette Norvegienne” (literally “Norwegian omelette”). Others say the dessert’s inception was in early 1800s America, where it was called an “omelette surprise.” Over the course of the next few decades, baking ice cream and pies inside various types of meringues and pastries became popular. Those desserts were given names like “frozen cake” and “Alaska Apple Pie.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family

Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
SOLDOTNA, AK

