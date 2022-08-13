Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Migrants to Alaska staying shorter
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Looking at who, where, and for how long newcomers stay in Alaska was the topic of an article in the August edition of Alaska Economic Trends. Department of Labor Demographer David Howell wrote the article titled "Movers aren't staying as long." Howell said the number of...
radiokenai.com
2022/23 Board Of Fisheries Agenda Change Requests Due By August 26
The Alaska Board of Fisheries have announced the approaching deadline for submissions of the 2022/2023 meeting cycle agenda change requests. Agenda change requests are submitted by the public, advisory committees, and agencies for proposals on regulatory areas and species not set for deliberation in the current meeting cycle. The board...
ktoo.org
Tundra burns helped make the 2022 Alaska fire season one of the biggest since 1950
Alaska is closing out what is likely to be the state’s seventh-biggest wildfire season since 1950, wrapping up a summer notable for record-breaking fires in the tundra of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in the southwestern part of the state. In all, more than 3 million acres have been burned by...
kinyradio.com
Man arrested in connection to Wasilla murder
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After an investigation was launched last week into the death of a Wasilla woman, authorities said that a man has been arrested and charged with murder. On August 8 at about 4 in the morning, the Alaska State Troopers were notified that 43-year-old Wasilla resident Christina Jackson had been shot.
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bear attack reported along coastal trail
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say a bear attacked a hiker along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail near Point Woronzof on Sunday. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the individual who was attacked suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. The department said in a community release that the black bear was last seen just west of the Ted Stevens International Anchorage Airport runway.
alaskareporter.com
'The jewel of the southeast': Alaskans join forces to restore abandoned lighthouse
Emerging from the waves at the foot of the mountains on an uninhabited island about an hour south of Haines, in southeast Alaska, stands a relic from the Klondike gold rush. The Eldred Rock lighthouse was built in the early 20th century after the Clara Nevada, one of the many steamships that operated between the South and the Yukon, and then the interior of Alaska, headed into a winter storm on Feb. 5, 1898.
Government Technology
Alaska Bill Establishes New State Broadband Office
Alaska has enacted new legislation to establish a state broadband office, a broadband parity adjustment fund and a statewide broadband advisory board. The law that establishes all three was recently signed by Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy after it was initially proposed last year by state Rep. Bryce Edgmon in response to recommendations listed in a Nov. 2021 report from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband. In the report, the task force detailed the state’s need for a centralized approach to expanding broadband. At the same time, a historic amount of funding for broadband is currently making its way down to states from the federal government.
midnightsunak.com
Just two Alaska lieutenant governor candidates say 2020 presidential vote was fair
Several of Alaska’s 10 candidates for lieutenant governor either say they believe former President Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud or have not answered questions about the topic. This year, governor and lieutenant governor candidates are running on a single ticket, and the ticket that wins...
Alaska AG joins 22 states urging judges to keep travel mask mandate struck down for good
Attorneys general from Alaska and 22 other states filed an amicus brief in a federal appeals court urging judges to uphold a ruling from earlier this year that struck down the mask mandate for interstate travel. The CDC now recommends passengers in such places as airports and airplanes wear masks,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage sees wettest first half of August ever recorded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Limited dry time has greeted many across Southcentral Alaska the past month, as the wet season is living up to its name. While Sunday was fairly dry across the region, rain returned through the night into Monday morning. This rain will slowly taper off through the day, outside of coastal regions of Southcentral. While the heaviest rain today will remain anchored over Prince William Sound, the rest of Southcentral will see some isolated to scattered showers through at least midday. These areas will easily see less than 0.10 inches of rain, with upwards of an inch looking likely for portions of the sound.
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund
MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
kinyradio.com
SEACAD nabs Arizona man in Skagway for trying to import cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms
Skagway, Alaska (KINY) - Skagway Police Chief Jerry Reddick has announced the arrest of an Arizona man for allegedly attempting to import drugs into Alaska. According to Reddick, on Aug. 4, members of the Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs task force located a suspicious parcel being shipped in the mail from Arizona to Skagway.
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy Signs Purple Heart Trail, Military Spouse Hiring, and Alaska Coordinate System Bills
Today at American Legion Jack Henry Post 1, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed into law two bills to support Alaska’s military and veteran community, and a third bill to modernize the state’s coordinate system. The bills signed include Senate Bill 203 (SB 203) sponsored by Senator Josh Revak, extending the Purple Heart Trail designation; House Bill 125 (HB 125) sponsored by Representative David Nelson, adding employment preferences for military spouses and their dependents; and House Bill 148 (HB 148) sponsored by Representative Laddie Shaw, updating the Alaska Coordinate System.
alaskamagazine.com
Darn Tasty Baked Alaska
There is no doubt baked Alaska is one of the world’s most decadent and cherished desserts. On a list of classics, the baked Alaska is as strong a competitor as any. Which is why there is much debate on its not-so-humble origin. Some claim that the dessert is French in origin, where it is known as “Omelette Norvegienne” (literally “Norwegian omelette”). Others say the dessert’s inception was in early 1800s America, where it was called an “omelette surprise.” Over the course of the next few decades, baking ice cream and pies inside various types of meringues and pastries became popular. Those desserts were given names like “frozen cake” and “Alaska Apple Pie.”
alaskasnewssource.com
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bearded dragons, tortoises, and snakes, oh my!. The All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo has returned to the Menard Center. The event promotes the reptile and exotic animals community throughout Alaska by highlighting the niche world of reptile pet ownership. Colin Lindsey, his wife, brother, and...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Farm Honored As Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family
Lancashire Farm has been named Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Soldotna farm that began homesteading on the Kenai Peninsula in 1948 raises sheep and lambs for meat and 4-H kids, meat and layer chickens, ducks, timothy hay, berries, vegetables, and fiber from sheep for wool and yarn.
