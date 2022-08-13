ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Baysox use three two-run innings to defeat RubberDucks

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Baysox 6, RubberDucks 4

The Bowie Baysox scored two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings Friday night to down the RubberDucks at Canal Park.

The Baysox scored six times on nine hits without the benefit of an extra-base hit. The Baysox had as many walks as hits off Ducks pitching and stranded 13 base runners.

Tanner Burns (2-4) started and took the loss for the Ducks. He gave up three earned runs (four total) on five hits and four walks. He exited in the fourth inning and Aaron Pinto followed with two thirds of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.

The RubberDucks cut the Baysox's 6-0 lead in half with a three-run sixth inning. Jose Tena put the Ducks on the board with an RBI single to center. He scored when Brayan Rocchio hit his 13th home run one batter later. Micah Pries put the Ducks' fourth run on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning with a double to right that scored Rocchio.

Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

