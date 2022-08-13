Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system.

Crews have identified the leak to be one mile west of GLWA's Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility. Once the leak is isolated, crews can establish emergency connections to other mains in the system and restore some water to the affected communities.

The following 12 communities are impacted by the break and have the boil water advisory still in effect:

Almont

Bruce Township

Burtchville Township

Chesterfield Township

Imlay City

Lenox Township

Macomb Township

Mayfield Township

New Haven

Rochester

Shelby Township

Washington Township

After a further review of the GLWA's water pressure data, it was found that the water pressure for some areas did not fall below the 20psi threshold for issuing a boil water advisory. The advisory has been lifted for the following 10 communities:

Auburn Hills

Clinton Township

Flint

Flint Township

Lapeer

Orion Township

Pontiac

Rochester Hills

Sterling Heights

Troy

Utica

Residents in the areas still under the advisory should not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute, then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

More: Suspect, 48, arraigned on open murder charge in GM's Orion Assembly plant death

More: Judge scolds defense in Whitmer kidnap trial: Stop wasting time talking 'crap'

Though bacteria are generally not harmful, according to the GLWA, boiling the water before use will kill any bacteria or other organisms that may have contaminated the water due to the loss of water pressure.

GLWA is investigating the causes of the break, and the advisory will be lifted when a sampling of water determines it safe to drink.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents