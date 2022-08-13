ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Barricade situation in Cordova area ends with discovery of man dead, sheriff's department says

By Daniel Connolly, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388zh5_0hG53kay00

A barricade situation in the Cordova area on Friday night ended with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies finding a man dead inside a home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a department spokesman said.

The sequence of events began when deputies responded to a home in the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane about 9 p.m. Friday to check on the welfare of a person, said John Morris, a spokesman for the department.

The home is on a suburban street in northeast Shelby County, near the intersection of Houston Levee Road and Macon Road.

Morris said a single gunshot was heard from inside the home — he said he wasn't sure if the gunshot was heard before or after the deputies arrived.

The deputies didn't know what the gunshot meant, Morris said. "That's why we try to back off and treat this like a barricade situation. You just never know."

He described a painstaking process that involved bringing in negotiators, the SWAT team, and trying to make contact with the person inside the home.

All of this took several hours. He said the negotiators apparently never made contact with the person inside the home.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, the SWAT team went into the home and found a man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.

This man was the only person inside the home, Morris said.

The department didn't release the man's name or his age.

Investigative reporter Daniel Connolly welcomes tips and comments from the public. Reach him at 529-5296, daniel.connolly@commercialappeal.com, or on Twitter at @danielconnolly.

