Premier League

Brentford vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United head to Brentford for their first away game of the Premier League campaign following opening day defeat at home to Brighton last Sunday with the Res Devils looking for their first points of the campaign and you can find all the team news here.

United lost to Brighton 1-2 in their first game under Erik Ten Hag in front of a frustrated home crowd.

The Red Devils will now face a tough challenge away at Brentford who managed to secure a point against Leicester City last weekend.

Erik Ten Hag wants his side to make an instant impact but will be without two players.

The boss confirmed that both Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are unavailable ahead of the game against the Bees.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have trained to a high standard and is in contention for a start in the clash on Saturday.

United have not made any new additions in the transfer market since the opening defeat meaning a similar lineup could be on the cards.

Lots of criticism arose for the poor performance of Scott McTominay against Brighton with United in talks with a move for Adrien Rabiot said to be getting closer.

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw

Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Brentford Team

BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag's first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp's side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
