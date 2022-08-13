Read full article on original website
Top 25 college football rankings 2022: Best teams in college football before Week 1
The college football rankings are the bottom-line determination of a team’s fate. Beginning with the Associated Press and coaches polls, and followed by the College
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
College football rankings explained: How the AP Top 25 poll works
College football rankings are always a matter of intense debate, and a lot of disagreement. How can they not be? A team's place in the AP Top 25 poll, and certainly the College Football Playoff rankings, is crucial to judging the success or failure of a season. Since 1936, the AP poll has been key ...
Wisconsin football No. 18 in the preseason AP Poll
The Wisconsin Badgers will begin the 2022 season ranked in the AP Poll for the sixth consecutive year.
Oklahoma State adds Australian punter Hudson Kaak to 2023 class
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football went 'Down Under' to find its future punter as Australian native Hudson Kaak announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaak is a product of ProKick Australia, a program developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and professional level of American-style football. It is the same program current Oklahoma State senior punter Tom Hutton went through before joining the Cowboys in 2019.
Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally
STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
Texas unranked in preseason AP Top 25
The Texas Longhorns were left outside of the preseason AP Top 25 released by the Associated Press on Monday morning. Texas was in the “others receiving votes” category, trailing only Tennessee among teams not ranked in the top 25. [Get a 50% off an Inside Texas Plus subscription!]
Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy reacts to OU resignation of brother Cale Gundy
Last week, Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the program, citing a recent situation with a player where Gundy used a word that was “hurtful and shameful.” During a recent press conference, Gundy’s brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was asked about his reaction to his brother’s resignation from the Sooners.
Nebraska true freshman receiver Crawford suffers major knee injury in preseason camp
Now in the late stages of preseason camp, Nebraska has suffered its share of bumps and bruises. There’s also a major injury to report. True freshman receiver Decoldest Crawford “is going to be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced Saturday.
Red Raiders 2022 Season Preview: Iowa State Cyclones
Tech looks to gain a stronghold on the all-time series with the Cyclones this season.
Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Blaine Green sidelined with wrist injury
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football entered fall camp relatively healthy across the board at all positions, but is now down a key member of its offensive attack just a few weeks into the preseason. Sophomore Cowboy Back Blaine Green suffered a wrist injury during practice early last week, head coach Mike Gundy said Saturday morning. The extent of Green's injury is still unknown.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown to be featured in ESPN series
Mack Brown is getting a TV special. The North Carolina coach is the subject of ESPN2’s next installment of “Portraits.”. The show, which will tell the story of Brown’s illustrious coaching career as one of the winningest coaches in college football, airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will also re-air multiple times, according to an announcement from North Carolina Athletics.
