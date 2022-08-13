ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Bruce
247Sports

Oklahoma State adds Australian punter Hudson Kaak to 2023 class

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football went 'Down Under' to find its future punter as Australian native Hudson Kaak announced his commitment to the Cowboys on Sunday. Kaak is a product of ProKick Australia, a program developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the college and professional level of American-style football. It is the same program current Oklahoma State senior punter Tom Hutton went through before joining the Cowboys in 2019.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

Texas unranked in preseason AP Top 25

The Texas Longhorns were left outside of the preseason AP Top 25 released by the Associated Press on Monday morning. Texas was in the “others receiving votes” category, trailing only Tennessee among teams not ranked in the top 25. [Get a 50% off an Inside Texas Plus subscription!]
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy reacts to OU resignation of brother Cale Gundy

Last week, Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the program, citing a recent situation with a player where Gundy used a word that was “hurtful and shameful.” During a recent press conference, Gundy’s brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was asked about his reaction to his brother’s resignation from the Sooners.
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#Hodges Tomlinson#Texas Tech
247Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboy Back Blaine Green sidelined with wrist injury

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football entered fall camp relatively healthy across the board at all positions, but is now down a key member of its offensive attack just a few weeks into the preseason. Sophomore Cowboy Back Blaine Green suffered a wrist injury during practice early last week, head coach Mike Gundy said Saturday morning. The extent of Green's injury is still unknown.
STILLWATER, OK
On3.com

North Carolina coach Mack Brown to be featured in ESPN series

Mack Brown is getting a TV special. The North Carolina coach is the subject of ESPN2’s next installment of “Portraits.”. The show, which will tell the story of Brown’s illustrious coaching career as one of the winningest coaches in college football, airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will also re-air multiple times, according to an announcement from North Carolina Athletics.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy