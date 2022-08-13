ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addresses brother Cale Gundy's exit from OU football staff

By Jacob Unruh, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy limited his comments Saturday morning when asked about his younger brother, Cale, and his departure from OU’s coaching staff.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire,” Mike joked before OSU’s morning practice.

Cale resigned earlier in the week from the Sooners following an incident during a position group meeting last week after he used a “racially charged” word multiple times, according to OU coach Brent Venables.

Cale announced his resignation Sunday night on Twitter, apologizing for using a “shameful and hurtful” word during a meeting after reading it from a player’s iPad.

Cale had been at OU for 23 seasons, where he was a dynamic recruiter and assistant. He was recently the Sooners’ receivers coach.

Carlson: Kasey Dunn wants more from Oklahoma State's offense & believes change starts here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJ0wW_0hG53EXq00

Mike and Cale were often on the opposite sides in a Bedlam battle. But Mike said they often did not talk football.

“We just don’t talk a lot about stuff, particularly football,” Mike said at July’s Big 12 Media Days, “because we recruit against each other. It’s just an uncomfortable situation, even though it’s really not.

“We have a great relationship. We just don’t talk a lot about football. Then during the season I don’t talk to anybody.”

With Cale no longer at OU, Mike was asked on Saturday if he would consider adding his brother to his staff.

“We hadn’t even talked about that,” Mike said. “He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that.”

More: Limited in Oklahoma State football camp, Talyn Shettron will be great in 'matter of time'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ix2K_0hG53EXq00

Backup QBs ‘coming along’

Less than 10 practices into the fall camp, Gundy likes the progress of backup quarterbacks Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy, his son.

The two are locked in a battle for the No. 2 spot behind veteran Spencer Sanders.

And the progress is noticeable for both.

“They’re getting a lot of reps and I will tell you, those guys are coming along really good,” Mike said. “I’m very pleased with where we’re at. I feel much better about that now than I did in spring ball.”

More: Why the 'ceiling's high' for safety Kendal Daniels in Oklahoma State's new-look secondary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMH0x_0hG53EXq00

Blaine Green dealing with injury

Cowboys tight end Blaine Green is the lone injury so far in fall camp.

Gundy said that Green is not practicing after suffering a wrist injury last week.

“We'll know more about it later as we move along,” Gundy said. “Other than that, we're doing really well from that standpoint.”

Green moved from wide receiver to Cowboy back in the middle of last season , offering a strong pass-catching threat from the position. He caught a pass in all 10 games he played as a true freshman.

More: What does Derek Mason like about his Oklahoma State defense? 'Our game is blue-collar'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pK9b1_0hG53EXq00

The better dancer?

Gundy made locker room dancing famous , busting a move after big wins in the past.

But he beamed with more pride watching a clip of former star linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez breaking out the Salsa in the Detroit Lions’ preseason camp in a viral clip from HBO’s “Hard Knocks”

So, who wins the dance contest?

“He’s a better dancer than I am,” Gundy said.

Then he brought up Rodriguez’s tackle on special teams in his NFL preseason debut Friday.

“I saw him dancing one day and making a tackle the next,” Gundy said.

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at junruh@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today .

'I was in a dark place': How Oklahoma State's Trace Ford found joy through two ACL tears

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addresses brother Cale Gundy's exit from OU football staff

