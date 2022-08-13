ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
#Charity
The Guardian

My birth mother was not allowed to name her baby. But the name she gave me in her heart is real

It wasn’t until 2020, at the age of 52, that I was given the right to use my name. But as with all things adoption, nothing is quite as simple as it seems. Like other babies given to infertile couples under Australia’s “forced adoption” policies, my birth certificate was cancelled soon after I was born; a second birth certificate created a legal fiction to make it look like I was born to the infertile couple.
WORLD
Advocacy
Society
Charities
The Guardian

Archie Battersbee case shows the heartbreaking reality of life and death decisions

Rachel Clarke’s excellent article about the Archie Battersbee case was a poignant and level-headed approach to what was a dreadfully difficult time for everyone involved (What can we learn from the awful tragedy of Archie Battersbee’s death?, 7 August). Hearing the news that a loved one can no longer be kept alive is often confusing. Losing hope is unbearable. I held my brother’s hand for more than six hours when his life support was withdrawn, having been confident that he would recover. As difficult as this was, I believed that the doctors had done everything they could.
FRANCE
Popular Science

5 ways to keep your van-life rig organized

Traveling in and living out of a van can be enjoyable, but if your vehicle lacks organization, your life can quickly descend into chaos. I learned this the hard way: A couple of months ago, my partner and I converted a Honda Element into a camper we hoped would comfortably sleep and house two. But it wasn’t long into our first trip that we found ourselves repeatedly unloading every piece of cargo to find a single item. A simple task like locating a can opener could turn into an hour-long process. It was maddening.
CARS
DogTime

Moving? Here’s How To Help Your Dog Adjust to the Change

Whether you’re moving to a house down the road or to a new country, your dog is impacted by the change. As a result, they may display some odd behaviors. Some dogs exhibit mood changes. Some dogs quell their nerves by peeing and pooping in the house. This behavior can be both exhausting and annoying. It […] The post Moving? Here’s How To Help Your Dog Adjust to the Change appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Jennifer Bonn

How animals change our lives

Animals are great conversation starters. Everyone wants to pet them and know their names, and there is usually a story behind them. It is an easy way to get to know someone. Most animals need to go outside and have some exercise which means we need to be active too. Interacting and playing with them keeps us moving too.
psychologytoday.com

Let Your Children Practice Solving Their Own Dilemmas

Parents are good at solving problems, but we need to let our children learn to do it themselves. Parent traps: We know we can make our children feel better quickly but we should let them try to do it themselves. Try not to rob your child of an opportunity to...
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Father Refuses to Be 'Available' for Children

Should parents be allowed to choose if they no longer want to be a parent?. Parenting is no small responsibility, and it is a decision that should not be taken lightly. Adults should very much consider if they are ready to be a parent before taking the dive.
OK! Magazine

Lourissa Setu Discloses How Modeling Helped With Her 'Self-Worth' And Was The Key To Leveling Up

Break-ups and self-worth can be both emotionally and physically exhausting. However, studies show there is no better time than a break-up to re-discover yourself and level up. Lourissa Setu model and influencer finally opens up about how modeling helped her to step into her self-worth after her 3-year relationship came to a messy end. In 2016 Lourissa was at a crossroads in her life, her long-term relationship had just ended, she was struggling with her self-worth, and the 9-5 grind was taking its toll. She knew she needed to make some changes and wanted to step back into her confidence.“I...
CELEBRITIES

