3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
NFL・
Jared Goff draws huge respect from Lions O-line with demand to Dan Campbell
Jared Goff showed out in the Detroit Lions’ preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. As it turns out, however, the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback wasn’t even supposed to play in the first place. Lions head coach Dan Campbell had already determined that he would have his...
Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shows off moves, in more ways than one, in preseason debut
Two plays. That's all Aidan Hutchinson needed to bring the crowd at Ford Field to its feet in his first game for the Detroit Lions. It was second-and-2 on the first drive of Hutchinson's professional career, when he lined up against All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews. The rookie from Michigan football faked right to the outside, swim-moved...
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
Lions stock report after the first preseason game
We got our first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions against another opponent in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions dropped an action-packed game, 27-23, when the deep reserves on both sides of the ball couldn’t come through late in the game. Over 75 Lions saw...
Trio of Former Mississippi State Football Stars Making Waves as Rookies in NFL Preseason
A group of rookie Bulldogs are quickly becoming players to watch as the 2022 NFL season approaches.
LOOK: Michigan football finishes Saturday practice with heartwarming moment
Life didn’t go as planned for Dametrius Walker. The 2022 recruit from Muskegon (Michigan) was just starting to see his star blow up. He was getting offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Syracuse, Central Michigan and Western Michigan. Then his worst nightmare happened. “It was Osteosarcoma,” Walker explained. “It’s...
Lions 2022 Roster Bubble: Defense
Following the first Detroit Lions preseason game, here are players on defense who are facing an uphill climb earning a roster spot.
Michigan football gets commitment from dynamic athlete
It’s been something of a slow stretch for Michigan football recruiting. Late July heated up, but it has otherwise been relatively quiet on the trail. Saturday put a quick stop to that, however. The Wolverines secured a pledge from an athlete who visited just weeks ago. Zack Marshall, a...
Michigan football: Frosh DT Kenneth Grant making an early impact
Michigan freshman Kenneth Grant is a mountain of a man at 350 pounds, one of the rare defensive tackles who can move extremely well at that size. He’ll play this year, per folks close to the program — and he could be the “freak” that helps take the defense to another level.
Top Michigan football target to make college decision on Monday
Michigan football added a new player to its 2023 recruiting class on Saturday when three-star athlete Zack Marshall committed to the Wolverines. With the addition of the projected tight end at the next level, the maize and blue are sitting at 14 commitments for the 2023 cycle. That number has...
D.C. Jesse Minter on what he's seen from Michigan's Quarterbacks
The Michigan defense made huge strides last year under Mike Macdonald, and now it’s up to Jesse Minter to keep it going. He’s pleased with his group in the early going, and it hasn’t been easy going up against what should be a powerful offense. Michigan has...
