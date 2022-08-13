ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson shows off moves, in more ways than one, in preseason debut

Two plays.  That's all Aidan Hutchinson needed to bring the crowd at Ford Field to its feet in his first game for the Detroit Lions. It was second-and-2 on the first drive of Hutchinson's professional career, when he lined up against All-Pro offensive tackle Jake Matthews. The rookie from Michigan football faked right to the outside, swim-moved...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
