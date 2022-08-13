Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO