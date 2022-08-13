Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
KWTX
Temple Police identify man killed in wreck early Sunday morning
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday identified Trevor Stonebraker, 27, as the person killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on I-35 south. Police officers were dispatched the scene of the single-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 299 at about 1:45 a.m. on August 14.
fox44news.com
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
fox44news.com
Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified
Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
nypressnews.com
Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave
A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
Waco police identify early Saturday crash victim, 3 remain hospitalized
Waco police have identified 31-year-old Cecilia Rodriguez as the victim of a fatal crash this weekend.
Operation leads to the arrest of 2 men in Belton for solicitation of minor
Two men were arrested in Belton following an operation that targeted individuals attempting to meet with minors and engage in sexual conduct.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gunshot victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile is expected to testify Tuesday that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him in the right temple. Castro, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four...
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
Police identify suspect in Leander fatal shooting
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
KWTX
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
Waco police searching for missing man last seen by family in October
Waco police are still searching for a missing 44-year-old man who was last seen by his family in October of 2021.
2 killed in 3-vehicle collision off North SH 130
Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision off North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.
KWTX
One injured in early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
Comments / 6