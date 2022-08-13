ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
TEMPLE, TX
Temple Police identify man killed in wreck early Sunday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday identified Trevor Stonebraker, 27, as the person killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on I-35 south. Police officers were dispatched the scene of the single-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 299 at about 1:45 a.m. on August 14.
TEMPLE, TX
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
KILLEEN, TX
Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified

Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
TEMPLE, TX
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
TEMPLE, TX
Texas teen charged with killing mother as she visited son’s grave

A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son Amir on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.
KILLEEN, TX
One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco. Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound. When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler...
WACO, TX
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
LEANDER, TX
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
LEANDER, TX
One injured in early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.
TEMPLE, TX
Temple shooting under investigation

Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
TEMPLE, TX

