numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
Kyle Muller
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL

The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia starting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco in Nationals' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Franco is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project Franco for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project La Stella for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brent Rooker in Royals' Saturday lineup

Kansas City Royals outfielder Brent Rooker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rooker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. Our models project Rooker for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Bubba Thompson in center field for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Thompson will man center field after Leody Tavares was left on the bench in Texas. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

