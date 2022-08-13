ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Christopher Morel sitting Saturday for Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Christopher Morel is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Morel is being replaced in center field by Nelson Velazquez versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project Morel for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.1...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
numberfire.com

Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias sitting for Rockies on Sunday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Iglesias will move to the bench on Sunday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat seventh versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our modles project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Kyle Muller
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mariners position Sam Haggerty in right filed on Saturday evening

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Haggerty will man right field after Mitch Haniger was announced as Seattle's designated hitter and Carlos Santana was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Dane Dunning, our models project Haggerty to score 9.9 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
#Doubleheader#The Atlanta Braves#Rbi
numberfire.com

Justin Turner in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Turner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL

The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Leury Garcia starting Saturday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Garcia is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Garcia for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.3 FanDuel...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 152 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .186 batting average with...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Dom Nunez behind the plate for Rockies on Saturday

Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nunez will catch at home after Brian Serven was rested versus Diamondbacks' righty Zac Gallen. numberFire's models project Nunez to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Michael Papierski catching for Reds Monday

The Cincinnati Reds will start Michael Papierski at catcher in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Papierski will handle home plate and bat ninth Monday while Austin Romine takes a seat. Our models project Papierski for just 4.9 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary at $2,100...
CINCINNATI, OH

