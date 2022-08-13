Apple @ Work: Apple brings scheduled email sending to macOS and iOS, but with a small caveat that will appease some security professionals

Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
Bypass Your Android Screen Lock Without a Password Using WooTechy iDelock
Most Android phones use a PIN, password, or biometric authentication to protect your data from prying eyes. There are times when the face unlock, or fingerprint scanner fails to work, and you can’t recall the device PIN or pattern either. It happens to the best of us. Before you waste hours at the nearest service center, use an Android screen unlock software like iDelock to unlock your Android phone.
CNET
iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
ZDNet
How to delete apps on iPhone
There are many reasons one would want to delete an app from their phone. I like to periodically clean up my app library and get rid of the apps I haven't used in a while and don't anticipate using anytime soon. It keeps my phone visually organized and keeps me from having to scroll through dozens of apps.
Is It Really Necessary To Always Update Your iOS? We Asked Apple Experts
Be honest: how many times do you see a pop-up that tells you it’s time to upgrade your iOS software – and how often do you ignore it? Pausing everything to update iOS means losing time that you could be spending on your phone, we get it. But you might be wondering how important it is to keep software current. If you’re on the fence about saving upgrades for another day, here’s the bottom line on whether it’s really necessary to always update your iOS.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
9to5Mac
‘Today At Apple’ launches group sessions in retail stores, here’s how they work
Five years ago, Apple started its Today at Apple initiative by combining workshops and creative performances in its retail stores. After the program moved online during the pandemic, the company brought back the initiative to its retail stores and now it’s announcing a new way to take advantage of it with workshops with private group sessions.
The Verge
Apple’s next iPhone might be more expensive
Apple could make the upcoming iPhone 14 more expensive than the iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo believes that the average selling price (ASP) of the combined iPhone 14 lineup may increase by 15 percent when compared to the iPhone 13 lineup. For reference, the standard iPhone...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
How to try iOS 16 passkeys so you can log in to sites with no password
For years, tech companies have been promising to “kill the password” with limited success. More often than not, you’re probably still using passwords to log into your online accounts. That might finally change this fall when Apple introduces passkeys in iOS 16. How to use passkeys on...
PC Magazine
Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
9to5Mac
Here’s everything still to come from Apple in 2022
The first half of 2022 was incredibly busy – we saw the introduction of the Mac Studio, the Studio Display, a completely redesigned MacBook Air, and more. Apple also unveiled its next round of software updates, including iOS 16, at WWDC in June. But Apple’s year is far from...
9to5Mac
Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app
There are more signs that Apple is aggressively expanding its ad business. In today’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple VP Advertising Platforms Todd Teresi aims to bring annual revenue into the ‘double digits’, up from about $4 billion-per-year today. That means (at least) a tripling of its current ad business is in sight.
ZDNet
How to use Microsoft Launcher to access Microsoft apps and services on your Android phone
Those of you who own an Android phone and use a Microsoft account or a business account to run Microsoft apps and services can bring the two worlds together with a custom launcher. Designed for Android, the Microsoft Launcher lets you tweak the design and layout of your phone's home screens to quickly access your Microsoft apps, documents, calendar, contacts, sticky notes, and more.
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
9to5Mac
Zoom rolls out fix for vulnerability that can give anyone control of your Mac
If you’re a Zoom user with a Mac, there’s a critical security fix rolling out now that you should install immediately. The Zoom for Mac update addresses a major security vulnerability that could have allowed anyone to gain root access to your computer. As reported by ArsTechnica, the...
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
9to5Mac
Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are
IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users a month from now.
Apple releases iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 6
Apple has released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad to developers, these new betas come a week after the previous one. The new betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Google confirms Android 13 betas will continue in September with more Quarterly Platform Release tests
Android 13 was just released to stable, and in the long-ago, that would have meant the end of the Android Beta Program for a few months ahead of the following year's Developer Previews. But now that Google is testing its Quarterly Platform Releases with the Beta Program, today's news means two things: 1) Google will start testing Android 13 QPR1 betas for future Feature Drop fun next month in September. 2) You have a narrow window right now to leave the Android Beta program without having to wipe your phone, so be sure to opt out now if you're tired of beta testing.
Crunchyroll dropping support for old Apple TV models
Crunchyroll announced its app will no longer support all Apple TV models. A month from now, anime fans will have to opt for different options to watch their favorite shows. Here’s what you need to know about this change. Beginning on September 15, 2022, the Crunchyroll app will no...
