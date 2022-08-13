ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Wilson has bone bruise, meniscus tear as Jets avoid nightmare scenario

By Brian Costello
 2 days ago

The Jets got some good injury news for once.

Quarterback Zach Wilson’s right knee injury is not as serious as initially feared. An MRI exam Saturday showed that Wilson has a bone bruise and meniscus tear, according to sources. The expectation is he will only miss 2-4 weeks. The Jets season opener is four weeks from Sunday against the Ravens.

Zach Wilson
Getty Images

Sources said Wilson’s meniscus only needs a trim and not a full repair, which speeds up the timeline. Wilson will have a second opinion but the initial results are positive for the Jets, who saw Wilson tumble to the ground in Friday’s preseason opener against the Eagles and then limp off the field. The arthroscopic surgery to repair the meniscus will be scheduled after the second opinion. The timeline will become clearer after the surgery.

Wilson injured the knee on a scramble in the first quarter. He juked a defender and then lunged forward, seemingly feeling the knee give out. He got up and limped back toward the huddle before falling down. Trainers examined him and determined his ACL was intact but the Jets were not certain what the injury was until the MRI on Saturday.

