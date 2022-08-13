ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Pennsylvania State Police celebrate 20 years of Operation Nighthawk

By Nick Sorensen
 2 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police conducts a variety of enforcement initiatives throughout the year in order to keep Pennsylvania roadways safe.

One of said initiatives is known as Operation Nighthawk.

Operation Nighthawk’s mission is to save lives and deter impaired driving through proactive patrols.

In 2022, Operation Nighthawk is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

This DUI enforcement detail combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with PSP troopers throughout the area to focus on impaired drivers.

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

This operation involves classroom instruction, motivational speakers, current case law updates, and multiple nights of DUI roving patrol enforcement of a specific area.

From August 12 to August 13, every troop within the state police will be conducting roving DUI patrols throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This year Troop E will be participating in the event with the focus shifted on the City of Erie.

For this operation, the classroom portion will take place at H.O. Hirt Auditorium located at 160 Blasco St.

