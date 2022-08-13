ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Where Is ‘Children of the Underground’s Faye Yager Today?

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390ENQ_0hG50zU000
Photo: FX

With Children of the Underground, FX is diving into a true crime saga with no clear answers. In the 1980s, Faye Yager made headlines for creating an underground network designed to hide and protect children who were being sexually abused by one of their parents, typically their fathers. But between allegations of Satanic involvement and multiple lawsuits, an organization that started with good intentions eventually became a lot more complicated.

If you’re the type of person who prefers a guide before you press play on a heavy docuseries, we have you covered. Here are the bare-bones facts you need to know about Faye Yager and where she is today.

Who Is Faye Yager?

In the early 1970s, Faye Yager’s life changed forever. After finding evidence of abuse, Yager accused her husband Roger Lee Jones of molesting their daughter. Though her four-year-old daughter tested positive for an STD, custody was awarded to Jones in the divorce. Yager made a number of appeals to regain custody of her daughter but was denied. Her daughter eventually was committed to a mental hospital. After this devastating loss, Yager dedicated her life to saving as many sexually abused children as possible.

That’s what led to Yager creating Children of the Underground, an underground network that hid children that had been abused. She would house parents, primarily mothers, who had defied court custody orders in her Atlanta mansion. Once on the run, these parents and their children were given new names, lives, and identification papers. At the time, Yager told many media outlets that she had helped over 1,000 children over the years.

But this underground network was not without controversy. In fact, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has long been critical of her work. The parents who used it were criticized for making false claims about child abuse in order to disparage their spouses. Then there was the press attention. Once Yager and the organization that would become Mothers Alliance for the Rights of Children gained more attention, Yager started making the talk show rounds. That was when the numbers she reported started to become questionable. Many said that Yager exaggerated the amount of children who were at risk. She also claimed that a Satanic brotherhood manipulated the court system.

The network also brought legal trouble for Yager. It wasn’t until the 1990s that Yager was actually arrested in connection to this network. While working with two children who were running from their father, the children said Yager encouraged them to make up stories of abuse. The case was later dropped in 1992 since there was no proof that Yager did anything out of “malicious intent.”

The most high-profile case was one that involved millionaire Bipin Shah, who offered a $2 million reward to anyone who found his two young daughters. He also filed a $100 million lawsuit against Yager. Shah’s daughters were eventually found in their mother’s home in Switzerland, and the lawsuit against Yager was dropped.

Where Is Faye Yager Today?

In 1999, shortly after the Shah lawsuit, Yager stepped away from the movement she built. She currently runs an inn in Brevard, N.C., and stays out of the spotlight. Though she does give an interview in FX’s Children of the Underground, she does not appear on camera.

Comments / 0

Related
Soul Screwed Series

On-and-Off Girlfriend Murdered Missing S.C. Boyfriend Who Was Discovered in a Fresh GraveAccording to Officials.

According to WSPA, the female whom officers incriminated in her so-called boyfriend’s disappearance is currently facing charges of murder. Jessica Marie Strachan, 28, who was apprehended before the accusations is in jail for obstruction of justice for allegedly falsifying information to detectives working on the case for Devantae Alzondrae Griffin, 28.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
People

University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student

A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Lawsuits
Decider.com

‘We’re Here’s’ Eureka Explains Why Drag Is for Kids Too

Drag is everywhere — literally, if you’re inclined to agree with RuPaul’s assertion that we’re all born naked and the rest is drag. Recently, however, some politicians have kicked up controversy about drag being present in a few very specific locations — namely libraries and restaurants during weekend brunch hours. This past June, hate groups made headlines by disrupting drag queen story hours at libraries and Republican legislators in Florida, Texas, and Arizona proposed to ban minors from attending drag brunches. In response, drag queens — who have long had to deal with willful ignorance about their art — have not backed down (and they aren’t going to).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Switzerland
momcollective.com

Why My Husband is the Only One in the Delivery Room

When I was pregnant for the first time four years ago, like most first time moms, I spent a considerable amount of time during my pregnancy thinking about my ideal birth plan. One big question I thought about a lot was, “Who do I want in the delivery room with me?”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
macaronikid.com

My Story: Parenting THAT Child

🙋A show of hands, families: Who is a parent of THAT child?. You know, the child who loves to play with other children, but sometimes antagonizes, is hands-on, and pushes other children's buttons too? How about a child who has shown an interest and maybe even talent in music, but has been asked to not return to a music class because he was disruptive socializing with other children? Has your child one minute been playing beautifully with friends and then the next minute out of nowhere pull down their pants to try to be funny?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elle

'They Thought My Daughter Was Being Kidnapped': The Struggles Of A Multiracial Family

I admit, it didn’t look good. My two-year-old daughter was lying on her back beating her sparkly jelly shoes against the ground, hands balled up in fists, cheeks streaked with tears. My husband was with her, he’d drawn the short straw while I’d escaped with the task of securing our restaurant reservation. The table had a perfect view of the sun setting over the Greek island, and the slope where my daughter was screaming.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

A food blogger said ‘It’s called dinner. Not supper.’ The responses got a little intense

“Never get in between a man and his supper” — or is it dinner? From the looks of things, one writer still doesn’t have a definitive answer. On Aug. 2, Food blogger and Little Rock, Arkansas, writer Kevin Shalin accidentally began a debate on Facebook for his blog called The Mighty Rib. In the Facebook post, Shalin innocently posted five little words that sent shockwaves through the comment section.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Decider.com

Decider.com

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy