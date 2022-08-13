Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a gardening expert – six plants you need to add to your garden to keep mosquitos away
SUMMER nights in the garden are often ruined by pesky mosquitos trying to nibble at your skin. It can totally ruin an evening relaxing in the garden, but thankfully gardening experts have revealed the six plants to keep them out of the garden. Mosquitos are put off by certain scents,...
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
How to get rid of fungus gnats – on plants and in your home
Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
Here’s What It Means If You See White Fungus Balls in Soil
When it comes to gardening, there’s a lot to learn. Even people with a green thumb may need to know how to revive a dead plant or wonder what on earth that powdery mildew on plants is. And have you ever noticed white fungus balls suddenly appearing in your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckinghamshirelive.com
Household lubricant 'secret weapon' against wasps as invasion hits homes and gardens
As an invasion of wasps hits our homes and gardens, it's not only the searing heat we have to contend with. The stripy pests seem to be everywhere, especially if there's a cool, sugary drink on the go. As wasps choose to build their nests during the spring in trees...
I vacuum my lawn every week to keep it pristine – my neighbours thought I’d lost the plot but now everyone’s doing it
WHILE many people are mourning their once-luscious garden lawns, scorched by the hot weather, Dawne Deeks is making neighbours green with envy. Teaching assistant Dawne, 51, a married mum of two, is not facing a hosepipe ban, but should that come it is no problem as all she uses to tend her garden is a vacuum cleaner.
marthastewart.com
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
10 house plant mistakes you can avoid, according to a soil researcher
For a happy green home, you'll want to avoid these house plant mistakes to ensure that your indoor garden stays lush and healthy. While there are some house plants that are relatively carefree, we know all too well that it's easy to slip up, leading to problems like yellowing, frazzled leaves, or even more dramatically, plant death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Get Rid Of Moss In Your Lawn
Moss can look beautiful in landscaping, but it can also be a nuisance if it grows spontaneously. Here is how to remove it when it takes over your yard.
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0