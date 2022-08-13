Read full article on original website
Showers to Roll Through Area Wednesday, But Not Enough to End Drought
The battle over rain is waging in the skies above us. Parched landscape, streams and rivers down to a trickle, fall foliage hanging in the balance – there’s a lot riding on the water. At this critical time, you’d think the guidance (models we use to forecast) would be in cahoots about the storm track and amounts of rain we’re expecting.
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Pleasant Start to Work Week With Chance for Storms Ahead
It's a beautiful start to the new work week with temperatures close to average along with low humidity, once again. High pressure will be our dominant feature providing an onshore flow keeping temperatures a bit cooler than what we saw Sunday along the immediate coast. Most of the region will...
Mild Weather This Week, With High Chance of Rain on Wednesday
We saw an amazing day across much of the region today, with low humidity and highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s! Other than some showers and storms moving through northern Maine, this evening will be delightful with clouds on the increase and temperatures falling back into the 70s and 60s.
NECN
Scorching Heat Waves ‘Brutal' for Mass. Tree Farms, Apple Growers
Hopestill Farm owner Richard Robinson is worried he might lose many of the young Christmas trees he grows on his 16-acre Sherborn property after months of brutally hot and dry weather this summer. The 200-year-old farm features a selection of “cut-your-own,” organic Christmas trees that make up roughly a third...
12 Best Date Night Restaurants in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Date nights are few and far between for some of us, but other couples enjoy date nights regularly. I admire those couples who schedule a date every Saturday night, or the second Friday of each month.
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
15 Best New Hampshire Hiking Trails (With Varying Difficulties)
New Hampshire has a lot of surprising and beautiful hidden features. The more common ones are their granite formations and quarries. Moreover, New Hampshire is best known for Mount Washington, which is the highest peak in the state!. While New Hampshire is a wonderful place for winter recreational activities, it...
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways
PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
Is Clynk Open? Yes! Even Though Many Maine Locations Look Closed
If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me if Clynk has closed... Clynk is very much open and very, very busy! In fact, they are the busiest they've been in their 17-year history. At many locations in Hannaford parking lots, you will see bags piled up outside of the containers. That's led to people wondering if Clynk is still in business.
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
14 New Hampshire-Inspired Dog Names
I always love hearing stories of how animals get their names! Sometimes the tales are very sweet and sentimental, like my friends who named their Beagle Kiefer as a nod to their Scottish roots (the name translates to "beloved" in Gaelic). And then there are dog owners who prefer to go the "punny" route with names like "Jimmy Chew","Bark Twain", or "Indiana Bones". Then you have folks who name their pooch something strange for no other reason other than that it makes them laugh. One time I met a dog named "Grandma". Saying "nice to meet you, Grandma" to a French Bulldog and asking her owner "Does Grandma like belly rubs?" was both odd and hilarious.
Boston Facing ‘Severe' Traffic Congestion During Orange Line Shutdown, Officials Warn
The upcoming, unprecedented shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line won't just impact the train's riders, officials warned Monday, it will slow travel on roads across the Boston area as well. "Traffic congestion is expected to be severe," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said at a news conference, urging subway...
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
Where Is the Tallest Mountain in Vermont?
If you’ve done any traveling along the East Coast, you know the mountain ranges don’t compare in size to the mountain ranges of the West. But they’re still worth visiting and exploring. The hiking trails range from easy to strenuous, and the views will take your breath away. When you visit Vermont, you want to make sure you visit Mount Mansfield. The tallest mountain in Vermont, this peak offers stunning views over 4,000 feet above sea level.
What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH
New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
