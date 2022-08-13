Read full article on original website
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
Pueblo County fire to hold mass casualty incident training
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Fire Chiefs will be hosting a Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) exercise on Thursday along Highway 50 near 23rd Lane. The exercise will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, and conclude in the early afternoon. This event has been designed to test the Pueblo County MCI plan […]
Missing Pueblo man, 63, may be in the area of Lake Pueblo
A man from Pueblo has been missing for a week and deputies from the sheriff's office are asking for your help to find him.
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
2 hurt, dog rescued when RV careens into Colorado doughnut shop
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when an RV plowed into a Denver-area doughnut shop Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to Winchell’s Donut House off Colfax and Pierce in Lakewood around 7:30 a.m. The RV crashed into at least one table as it careened into the building, eventually coming to a stop at the counter.
Pueblo Blessing Boxes fulfills needs in the community
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County blessing boxes started during the Pandemic and continue to grow with increasing need in the area The founder GT Davis saw food banks and pantries were overwhelmed during the pandemic. So he built a food cabinet, placing it right outside his house. The box took off on social media and […]
Hit-and-run suspect sought following crash in Colorado Springs with a motorcycle
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a hit-and-run suspect following a crash Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the area of N. Weber Street and E. Fontanero Street. The area is west of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Police say a pickup truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck reportedly fled the area while the motorcyclist was seriously injured.
Tens of millions of dollars waiting to be reclaimed by Colorado residents
Coloradans can now recover unclaimed properties online, allowing access to tens of millions of dollars worth of forgotten checks, wages and more. State Treasurer Dave Young urged Colorado residents to reclaim their property on Monday as part of “The Great Colorado Payback.” Young said at least one in 10 Coloradans have unclaimed property such as gift certificates, stock shares, unpaid wages and uncashed checks waiting for them.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado State Fair announces last-minute replacement for Lady A
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has announced a new concert just 10 days before the start of the 150th annual festival. The Band Perry will now perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Friday, Sept. 2. The concert from the country-pop trio replaces a performance...
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
Pueblo County inmate found dead
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Pueblo County Jail was found dead on Aug. 8. A coroner investigator pronounced Martha Salas, 40, dead on scene. An autopsy has been conducted. The Pueblo County Coroner says they are waiting for results. No other information has been released at this time. FOX21 will update the […]
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
UPDATE: Hit and run with serious injuries at Fontanero and Weber
UPDATE (8/15, 1:45 p.m.): CSPD has classified this as a hit and run involving another vehicle and a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist has serious injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. The other vehicle fled the scene and there is no description available at this time. CSPD is asking anyone with information […]
Burger Bomb Is a Rare Find at Tejon Eatery
The All American Burger at Burger Bomb in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) I love a good burger with a side of fries. As an adult, I cannot eat them as often, but an occasional meal like this nourishes my soul without requiring a larger belt size.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
K9 Jenny peacefully passes after 10 years of service to PCSO
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has announced the passing of their retired K9, Jenny, who dedicated ten years of service to PCSO. Jenny retired in 2021 and spent the last year enjoying retirement with her handler, Deputy Alfredo Gonzalez, and his family. PCSO said Jenny passed away peacefully on Saturday […]
Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As preparations continue for Deputy Andrew Peery's funeral, neighboring police departments are lending a hand. Monument, Manitou Springs, Fountain and Colorado Springs law enforcement officers are stepping up to cover areas typically in the El Paso County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction, so that the deputies who knew and served alongside The post Neighboring police departments to cover El Paso County during Deputy Peery’s funeral appeared first on KRDO.
