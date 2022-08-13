ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griz soccer picked 2nd in Big Sky Conference preseason poll

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team, which has won a Big Sky Conference championship in each of coach Chris Citowicki’s first four seasons leading the Grizzlies, has been picked second in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, the Big Sky office announced. Montana, which collected two first-place...
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Deer. Lodge, southeastern Granite, north central Silver Bow and south. central Powell Counties through 1000 AM MDT... At 911 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. West Valley, or near Anaconda,...
ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 713 FPUS55 KBOI 142026. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 92. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to...
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 863 FPUS55 KMSO 132035. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly...
