Atlanta, GA

Argument over parking spot at Atlanta restaurant leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rk5Dq_0hG50TQs00

ATLANTA — An argument over a parking space at an Atlanta restaurant turned deadly early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the Odyssey Restaurant and Lounge on W. Marietta St. in northwest Atlanta at 3:20 a.m. in reference to a person being shot.

Investigators learned that an argument broke out over a driver possibly blocking another car in. At some point during the argument, shots were fired.

Officers say they found one man dead in the parking lot of the restaurant and another man who had been grazed in the leg by a bullet.

Family has identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph London Smith. They say he leaves behind a daughter. Smith was planning on attending film school to further his career making music videos and short films, the family added.

Just a few minutes after arriving at the initial call, officers responded to another report of a person shot at a Quiktrip just a few miles away on Howell Mill Road.

Investigators say the victim they found at the gas station had been shot in the leg at the restaurant and tried to drive himself to the hospital. He ultimately stopped at the gas station and called police.

Both surviving victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are reviewing the restaurant’s security cameras in an attempt to identify the shooter.

Police say it is unclear if anyone involved knew one another.

Comments / 33

Graham Michael Jagger
2d ago

the resolution of an argument by the use of a gun appears to be the norm these days. One dies and the other spends the rest of their life in prison. Is it really worth it?

Reply(1)
22
sam
2d ago

Many lives destroyed, millions in last income, hospital cost, jail cost, etc and the numerous pain, suffering. A little patience could prevent all!!

Reply(3)
19
Maude
2d ago

We are just beginning to see to the results of children raised to believe they should aways get what they want when they want it regardless of consequences. Just think walking a few extra yards or waiting a few extra minutes could have sabed a life.

Reply
13
 

