11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Kroenke Sports details Ball Arena development plans
Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces.
West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
How Will Triple-Dip La Niña Affect The Colorado Winter?
Forecasting the seasonal weather is about as precise as predicting the outcome of a Denver Broncos football game. You never really know for sure what's going to happen. This Year's Winter May Be a Replay of Previous Two Winters. You may have seen the annual winter outlook from the Farmers...
Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas
An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
Flood threat ends for Monday night
As severe weather moves into the Front Range, several watches and warnings have been issued for flooding and other possible storm-related alerts.
Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire
On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
indenvertimes.com
5 Upgrades to Make Before Selling Your Denver Home
If you’re gearing up to sell your Denver home, you will want to know about these five easy upgrades to make before you list your home. Making the right upgrades can help you to attract qualified buyers that are eager to pay your asking price. These five upgrades come highly recommended by professional real estate agents.
Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado?
Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery.
KKTV
Moose killed in Colorado as CPW searches for person of interest
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help with identifying a person of interest tied to a poaching case. If you recognize the person pictured at the top of this article you are asked to call 719-227-5200. The wildlife agency released the photo on Monday....
Monsoonal moisture returns to Colorado Monday, sparking flood watches
Long periods of rain on Monday will increase the risk of flash floods for parts of eastern Colorado, including recent burn scar areas and the Front Range.
Travel experts warn to book holiday travel within next few weeks
Travel experts tell FOX31, the price of gas is decreasing which impacts jet fuel, but an increase in travelers who may have postponed trips during the pandemic could drive up fares.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
RV plows through Colorado donut shop, directly hitting patron inside
An RV plowed into a donut shop in Lakewood on Monday morning, leaving two people injured, according to officials from West Metro Fire. The accident occurred near the intersection on Pierce Street and Colfax Avenue at Winchell's Donut House at about 7 AM. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat
Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
Denver-area Hyundai and Kia owners struggle with insurance woes as thefts climb
Owners of some of the most-stolen vehicle makes in Denver are facing more problems after at least one major insurance company says the risk is too high to insure them.
Rollover traffic crash on Powers leads to northbound lane closures
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a rollover traffic crash on Powers Boulevard at Old Ranch Road. CSFD reported minor injuries and says traffic will be impacted. Northbound lanes have been reduced to one lane.
Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs
A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...
