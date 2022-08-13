ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

PLANetizen

Colorado Could Reject Highway Expansion in Favor of Climate-Friendly Planning

“After decades of pouring billions of dollars into a transportation system that favors moving vehicles quickly above all else, the Denver region could see a significant funding shift away from road expansions and toward public transit, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure” if a proposal before the board of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG) passes, reports Nathaniel Minor for Colorado Public Radio.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested after 11 businesses including two schools were burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs. Sunday, police received a call about several Colorado Springs businesses being burglarized, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1400 block of N. Union Blvd. for a burglary alarm, just The post 11 businesses including 2 schools burglarized and vandalized overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Kroenke Sports details Ball Arena development plans

Kroenke Sports Entertainment has submitted detailed plans to the city to turn Ball Arena into a central hub of a proposed "Sports Mile." The new plans call for 12 million square feet of residential, commercial, office, educational, and hotel use on the area between Speer Boulevard, the RTD rail line south of Elitch's, and Auraria Parkway. The plan details 6,729 new residential units, 582,763 square feet of retail space, 2.9 million square feet of office space, and a new hotel on the southern corner of the Wewatta Street and Speer Boulevard intersection. The plan is subject to review by and approval of the city. Another pillar of the development project would be the creation of the Wynkoop Promenade which would connect Coors Field, Ball Arena, and Empower Field at Mile High. The street would have room for vehicles, bike, and pedestrian lanes and would be lined with trees. The plan would also create the Confluence Ribbon, two miles of parks and open spaces. 
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews demolished several condemned houses Monday on a proposed townhome site -- just days after neighbors said several homeless people had moved in and refused to leave. KRDO NewsChannel 13 first reported two weeks ago on the plan to build 138 townhomes in the 2600 block of Wheeler Avenue, on The post West Colorado Springs neighborhood complains of homeless camp at site of proposed townhome project appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
David Heitz

Aurora may tell residents to ignore panhandlers’ pleas

An Aurora panhandler disrupts traffic.Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council will discuss Monday launching an educational campaign to convince residents not to give money to panhandlers. Instead, the city encourages the philanthropic set to donate to charity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Commission
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
indenvertimes.com

5 Upgrades to Make Before Selling Your Denver Home

If you’re gearing up to sell your Denver home, you will want to know about these five easy upgrades to make before you list your home. Making the right upgrades can help you to attract qualified buyers that are eager to pay your asking price. These five upgrades come highly recommended by professional real estate agents.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Small plane lands on busy road east of Colorado Springs

A small plane landed on Woodmen Road Sunday morning before taking off again, according to posts on the Meridian Ranch/Woodmen Hills Facebook page. The plane landed safely on Woodmen Road near Marksheffel Road or near Golden Sage, according to posts. "I thought he/she was going to land on our roof...

