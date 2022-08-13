Read full article on original website
Bullet Train review: All aboard the crazy train
Snakes on a plane, assassins on a train: Some concepts are so blood simple, they can sell themselves in a sentence fragment. Who needs verbs when you have katanas, Bad Bunny, and Brad Pitt smirking in a bucket hat? (There is, in fact, a snake somewhere on board this Bullet Train, though its venom-tipped slithering must compete with a thousand other ways to die.)
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Box Office: ‘Bullet Train’ Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as ‘Top Gun 2’ Revs the Engines
David Leitch’s action-packed Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt as a hell-bent assassin, easily stayed atop the box office chart in its second weekend as no new Hollywood summer even pic opened nationwide. In normal times, studios would continue to release event films throughout August. This year is different as the entertainment business emerges from the pandemic and grapples with production and postproduction delays. Overall revenue for the weekend was around $66 million, a low point for summer 2022.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond PicAaron Taylor-Johnson Discusses 'Bullet Train' Bonds, Fighting for 'Tenet' and...
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ to Retain Top Spot at Weekend Box Office Despite Steep Drop
Sony’s Bullet Train is speeding along at the box office. With no competition in sight, the action film is expected to retain the top spot on the weekend charts with an estimated $13 million, after $3.86 million on its second Friday. Bullet Train had opened to $30 million in its debut weekend, and has now made a so-so $54 million domestically.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Popculture
'Top Gun: Maverick' Earns Tom Cruise an Historic Salary After Box Office Performance
Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive hit for Paramount Pictures, and now the movie has earned Tom Cruise a historic salary after its phenomenal box office performance. Crusie often tends to take a lower upfront payment on many of the films he stars in, instead working a contract deal that allows him to get a cut of a film's "first-dollar gross." According to Variety, this means that the actor "gets box office bonuses before the studio even breaks even."
Clint Eastwood Was Thankful He Turned Down Two of the Biggest Roles in Hollywood History
Iconic actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood once revealed that he could have received two of the biggest roles ever. However, when looking back on his storied career, he regrets nothing. He said: “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped.”. Eastwood recounted one of the...
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Top Gun: Maverick Just Took An Incredible Box Office Award Away From James Cameron's Titanic
Paramount has a massive hit on its hands with Top Gun: Maverick, and the blockbuster just grabbed another box-office highlight.
411mania.com
411 Box Office Report: Bullet Train Holds On To #1 In Slow Weekend
A lack of wide releases at the box office this weekend cleared the way for Bullet Train to repeat at #1. The Brad Pitt-starring action comedy held onto the top spot for a second weekend, bringing in $13.4 million. That’s off 55% from the first weekend’s take, which is about in line with what most expected for it this frame.
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is About to Potentially Pull Off Another Incredible Box Office Feat
With fans already praising Tom Cruise for his latest film Top Gun: Maverick, the blockbuster hit continues to prove its dominance as it currently fights for the second place slot this weekend. While not sounding like a big deal, Top Gun: Maverick‘s premiere was twelve weeks ago. Just this weekend alone, the hit sequel is predicted to bring in a little over $6.5 million. That is a slight drop, around 7%, from the previous weekend. Considered the best film of the summer, it appears that Top Gun: Maverick could become the highest-grossing film in North America, maybe even all-time.
Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ Has Lost Ending Left Out of Final Cut, According to the Screenwriter
At 92 years old, Clint Eastwood remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, most recently putting out Cry Macho in 2021. However, one of his most iconic films is Unforgiven, and it was a project long in the making. Originally growing roots in the mid-1970s, Unforgiven did not premiere until 1992. And while the ending cuts from the main character William Munny’s killing spree to the man’s abandoned Kansas home, the film’s screenwriter, David Peoples, has revealed the movie actually had a much more “tender” ending.
Warner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Overseas, Excluding Next Bond Pic
MGM has tapped Warner Bros. to be its new international partner, giving Warners a shot at having a piece of the James Bond franchise. One caveat, the arrangement doesn’t include the next James Bond film. The two companies announced the arrangement Sunday.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Bullet Train' Leads Ho-Hum Weekend With $13.4M as 'Top Gun 2' Revs the EnginesTimothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for 'Bones and All''Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Sets Christmas 2024 Release Date MGM’s previous partner was Universal, which released the 2022 James Bond installment No Time to Die internationally, as well as...
AOL Corp
Kenya Barris to Reimagine ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris is set to do a fresh take on The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros., The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Barris will reimagine the Oscar-winning fantasy musical, which starred Judy Garland, Billie Burke, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. Warner Bros. Pictures owns the rights to the 1939 Hollywood classic.
SFGate
‘Predator’ 35 Years Later: Producer John Davis Recalls How Cigars, Smoked Salmon Toast and Mayhem Created a Mega Action Franchise
In 1987, a hyper-advanced alien species known as the “Yautja” descended upon an elite military squad in Guatemala. Thanks to its memorable performances, quotable dialogue and inventive action set pieces, “Predator” became an American action movie staple. The film has spawned four sequels, including the new Hulu film “Prey,” and two spinoffs. Yet, the mega franchise all started with a piece of paper underneath a door.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Day Shift'
A British crime thriller and video game adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Black Phone’ director celebrates passing a box office milestone
Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone has smashed a box office milestone recently, after crossing $150 million. Based on the 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill, The Black Phone follows Mason Thames as Finney, a teenage boy who is abducted by a serial child kidnapper known as The Grabber.
