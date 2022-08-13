TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the exciting events going on in The Glass City this weekend!. 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest | Downtown Toledo | 12 p.m. Get ready and rev your engines because this weekend is the return of Toledo Jeep Fest! Join in on the signature All-Jeep Parade through downtown or visit the many participating vendors. Live music by country music artist Justin Moore will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Moore is best known for his hits "We Didn't Have Much" and "Why We Drink." While Jeep Fest is free to attend, tickets to the show can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO