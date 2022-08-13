ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

TPD: 15-year-old flees police, crashes vehicle into house in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired as part of an unrelated report on Aug. 12, 2022. A 15-year-old who fled police was arrested Sunday in west Toledo. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Toledo police attempted to stop a vehicle involved in several calls the day before. The driver refused to stop at Harvest and Quast lanes and continued on, police claim.
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
sent-trib.com

Big week ahead in BG

The biggest weekend in Bowling Green is quickly approaching. Starting Thursday, the city will welcome back visitors to the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship. Bowling Green State University’s move-in starts this week. And the final Firefly Nights of the season is Friday from 6-10 p.m. downtown. The National...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Cyber Monday: August 15

Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful. Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio. Updated: 20 hours ago. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Photos of the Week - August 12

Toledo Police Chief Kral announced his retirement this week. Josh Croup asked him about challenges in policing, his memories from his time with TPD, and more.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Maumee Summer Fair returns with local music, food and performers

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Maumee Summer Fair is back for a 45th round this weekend. The fair took over Uptown Maumee on Dudley and Wayne streets starting Friday evening. Beginning at 5 p.m. visitors can try food from 11 different Maumee restaurants and enjoy live music. Families can also check out the fun zone with games, inflatables, train rides and a movie on the 32-foot Elite Movie Screen. Those Friday night activities will occur Saturday as well, with The Taste of Maumee resuming at 10 a.m.
MAUMEE, OH
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Full crowd expected at championship

The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship. The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday. This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Mayor to announce launch of Save our Community program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz will announce the launch of the Save our Community program in the Lagrange area of north Toledo Tuesday. The announcement will take place on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zablocki Senior Center located at 3015 Lagrange St. The City says it initiated...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Netherlands man attends Toledo Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Toledo Jeep Fest has been attracting Americans with Jeep pride from all over the country since 2016, this year, it's drawn a man from across the pond. Willem van Holten bought his first Jeep in 1980 and has driven one ever since. The self-proclaimed...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Go 419 Weekend Rundown: August 12 - 14

TOLEDO, Ohio — Get outside and enjoy the exciting events going on in The Glass City this weekend!. 2022 Toledo Jeep Fest | Downtown Toledo | 12 p.m. Get ready and rev your engines because this weekend is the return of Toledo Jeep Fest! Join in on the signature All-Jeep Parade through downtown or visit the many participating vendors. Live music by country music artist Justin Moore will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Moore is best known for his hits "We Didn't Have Much" and "Why We Drink." While Jeep Fest is free to attend, tickets to the show can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo dancer heading to New York to become Radio City Rockette

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dancer from Toledo will soon be making her mark as part of one of the most recognizable dance companies in the world. Britain Feeny, who graduated from the Toledo School for the Arts in 2021, recently found out she has been selected to be a Radio City Music Hall Rockette in New York City.
TOLEDO, OH

