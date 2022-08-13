Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigating armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a late-Sunday morning armed robbery. Police say officers were called to a building near Dries Lane and West Margaret Avenue 11:35 a.m., in the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane. There, investigators believe a male suspect walked into a building, implied he...
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating Monday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Shooting in Peoria Monday morning has left a man seriously injured. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to W. John Gwynn Avenue, near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on a ShotSpotter alert of 5 shots fired about 9:13 a.m. On-scene, PPD was...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in Sunday’s armed robbery still unknown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect accused of an armed robbery incident on Sunday has not yet been located by Peoria Police. Police officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robber on the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police catch vandals inside former Churchill Junior High
GALESBURG — Seven juveniles were arrested after breaking into and vandalizing the former Churchill Junior High School early Saturday, according to a police report. Officers responded to the former school, located at 905 Maple Ave., at 12:48 a.m. due to a burglary alarm being triggered. According to the report, the building had been broken into several times in the past week, with fire extinguishers being set off.
Former Galesburg councilmember sentenced for unlawful possession of methamphetamine
GALESBURG, Ill. — A former Galesburg councilwoman was sentenced to serve about half a year in jail on a drug conviction over a year after her initial arrests. According to a news release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Lindsay Hillery, who formerly served as an alderwoman prior to her resignation, was sentenced to 180 days in the Knox County Jail on Aug. 8 following a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business damaged by fire Sunday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters responded just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a commercial fire near the intersection of N. Knoxville and McClure. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first crews on-scene found fire in the basement of the King Zone grocery store’s utility area. Due to an...
hoiabc.com
Witness confirms plausibility of suspect details in Brewer murder trial
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - New testimony says a man accused of killing three people may be telling the truth about what happened. The defense continued to bring witnesses forward as the trial of Clifford Brewer continued Monday in Pontiac. The defense called forensic pathologist Dr. Shaku Teas forward...
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Defense closes argument in Brewer trial on Monday
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The defense for a man accused of triple homicide began Monday in Clifford Brewer’s criminal trial. Brewer faces six charges of first-degree murder, two counts each for the deaths of wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker. All three were discovered dead from gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in 2019.
Central Illinois Proud
Victims of Hanna City plane crash identified
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A husband and wife have been identified as the victims of a single-engine plane crash that occurred in Hanna City Saturday. According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 75-year-old James W. Evanson and 67-year-old Lisa K. Evanson of Santa Fe New Mexico, both died in the crash.
hoiabc.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the...
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries reported in basement fire Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a basement fire at a residence near Osage Court and Trails Edge Drive Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters saw heavy black smoke coming from the basement when they arrived at the scene. The fire was under control in approximately 16 minutes.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured by gunfire early Friday morning
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was taken to an area hospital early Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound. Just before 3:30 a.m., Peoria Police officers responded to the area of S. Oregon and W. Seibold Streets for reports of a gunshot victim. First responders found a man...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
hoiabc.com
Peoria man convicted of drug, federal firearm offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A federal grand jury returned those guilty verdicts against Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North...
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
