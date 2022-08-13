Read full article on original website
Tower of Fantasy Summer Fest: Schedule, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy SummerFest schedule.
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed
The Hogwarts Legacy release date for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC has been delayed from Holiday 2022 to Feb. 10, 2023, Portkey Games ann
How to Schedule Events in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus tasks players to schedule an SU party and win a cook-off. We've put together a guide to show you how.
Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Trailer Revealed
Gotham Knights Red Hoot character revealed in Twitter Character Trailer.
Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle.
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
How to Change Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about changing your character in Tower of Fantasy.
Can You Switch Servers in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 14 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Hunted patch, although we didn't get a...
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
FFXIV Patch 6.2: Buried Memory Release Date Announced
The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV has finally been given a release date.
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
How Much is 7,100 Valorant Points?
If you're looking to buy the Reaver 2.0 Bundle outright, here's an idea of how much money you'll need to drop for 7,100 Valorant Points.
How to Unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors
Want to know how to unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors? We've got you covered.
Alone in the Dark Remake Announced
Alone in the Dark, Pieces Interactive's remake of the 1993 cult classic horror game, is in development.
Disney and Marvel Announce Games Showcase for September
Big news for the gaming industry as just today, Disney and Marvel have announced their very own games showcase. On Friday, September 9 at 1:00 PM PST, the show
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
